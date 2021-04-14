Paea, a Berrien Springs, Mich., native, appeared in just three games for the Wolverines during his four years with the program, never quite cracking the two-deep of the depth chart . He has three more years of eligibility and is listed in the portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he will be able to play right away at a new school.

Paea actually began his career on the offensive side of the ball, seeing action in two games at left and right guard during his redshirt sophomore season in 2018. He then moved to the defensive side of the ball, and was named Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week during Michigan State week in 2019.

The only action he saw along the defensive line was against Wisconsin last season, when he also contributed on special teams.

Paea was a three-star recruit out of high school, the No. 20 offensive guard in the country and 10th-ranked player in the state of Michigan in the class of 2017 per Rivals.com.

He is the 13th Michigan player to transfer since the end of the 2020 season, joining offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Indiana), running back Zach Charbonnet (UCLA), wide receiver Giles Jackson (Washington), punter Will Hart (undecided), quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (Northern Colorado), quarterback Joe Milton (undecided), linebacker William Mohan (undecided), safety Hunter Reynolds (undecided), linebacker Adam Shibley (Notre Dame), running back Christian Turner (Wake Forest), linebacker Ben VanSumeren (Michigan State), defensive end Luiji Vilain (Wake Forest).