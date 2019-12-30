The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell one spot to No. 12 nationally in this week's Associated Press top-25, despite a 1-0 week that saw them destroy UMass-Lowell, 86-60, yesterday.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team concluded non-conference play with a 9-2 record. (AP Images)

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.

The 12-1 Butler Bulldogs — led by former John Beilein assistant LaVall Jordan — were the beneficiary of Michigan's descent, leaping the Wolverines after their 67-36 win over UL Monroe on Saturday. Gonzaga (who U-M crushed, 82-64, on Nov. 29 in the Bahamas) remained the nation's No. 1 team with a 13-1 record, while Oregon (who took down Michigan in overtime on Dec. 14) rose to No. 4 in the country. Six Big Ten teams (more than any other league in the country) checked in inside the AP top-25 again this week, with Ohio State holding down the top spot at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 14, Maryland at No. 15, Penn State at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 23.

Michigan and Michigan State are the two highest rated three-loss teams in the nation at No. 12 and No. 14, respectively, and will square off with one another in East Lansing on Sunday. The Wolverines will have a week to prepare for the game, while the Spartans will take on Illinois on Thursday night. At 2-0, MSU is the lone remaining unbeaten team in conference play, with each of the 13 other members already possessing at least one Big Ten loss. The Maize and Blue hold a 3-5 record in their last eight games at the Breslin Center (dating back to 2011), with their last win there occurring on Jan. 13, 2018.

AP Poll