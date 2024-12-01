Michigan flips four-star SAF Jordan Young away from Clemson

Jordan Young has flipped his commitment from Clemson to Michigan.
The four-star SAF committed to the Tigers last month and flipped just days before National Signing Day.
Young returned to visit Ann Arbor in October before pledging to Clemson. The change of heart comes weeks as the Wolverines chipped away.
"It's definitely one of a kind," Young said of his time in Michigan. "I haven't been to a college football game with that many fans. It's just different. It's a great tradition."
"The football program has been a top program for years and I don't see them slowing down"
Michigan offered the four-star SAF from North Carolina late in the process, but quickly closed the gap during official visits over the summer.
The in-season visit to The Big House was a catalyst in Young's recruitment.
"Coming off a national championship, Coach Moore told me they better get them now. After this year, they won't get them anymore."
"Coach Moore has done a great job," he continued. "They have been calling me, texting me non-stop. They've been trying to make up for a late offer, and they've done a great job. The visit was great -- good football weather and over 110,000 rooting for the team, in a rivalry game. I had a great time, a great time with the coaches in meetings, and everything. They took great care of me I can definitely see myself in Ann Arbor."