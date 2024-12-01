Michigan flips four-star SAF Jordan Young away from Clemson

Jordan Young has flipped his commitment from Clemson to Michigan.

The four-star SAF committed to the Tigers last month and flipped just days before National Signing Day.

Young returned to visit Ann Arbor in October before pledging to Clemson. The change of heart comes weeks as the Wolverines chipped away.

"It's definitely one of a kind," Young said of his time in Michigan. "I haven't been to a college football game with that many fans. It's just different. It's a great tradition."

"The football program has been a top program for years and I don't see them slowing down"