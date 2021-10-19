 Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football vs. Northwestern, a lookahead to U-M vs. MSU.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 15:19:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Audio: Chris Balas on U-M vs. Northwestern, MSU on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football vs. Northwestern, a lookahead to U-M vs. MSU and more.

RELATED

SECOND LOOK: Michigan at Nebraska Film Analysis

COLUMN: Give This U-M Defender 'Most Improved,' Other Midseason Awards

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}