The creativity continues from Michigan football. Just last week, the Wolverines sent out official visit credentials to recruits, even though they won't be able to visit until at least after the new year due to the NCAA imposing a dead period for in-person contact. With the Maize and Blue hosting Michigan State in their home opener, they've included commits within the thousands of cardboard cutouts that have been placed throughout the stadium. RELATED: Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Can MSU Keep it Close? RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Football vs. Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines football commits have their own cardboard cutouts at The Big House.

Though recruits can't be at the game, Michigan's program has sent them a message that if they were allowed to attend, the Wolverines would be happy to have them. That message appears to be well received by the future Wolverines, with many of them tweeting the picture, presumably sent to them by the U-M staff, of their cutout. Michigan's class ranks at No. 6 in the country in both 2021 and 2022. The Wolverines have 21 commitments in '21, with early signing period in December approaching.

that’s pretty cool. I guess i’m sort of there watching my guys today #GoBlue #BeatState pic.twitter.com/fM3VHLmpm5 — Tj Guy (@guyjr11) October 31, 2020