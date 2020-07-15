Michigan Football Commits, Targets Tabbed As Preseason All-Americans
MaxPreps released their 2020 preseason high school All-American football teams this week. Two Michigan Wolverines commits checked in on the list, and a host of prospects that hold offers from the Maize and Blue also earned All-American status.
Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary Prep Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman received first-team All-American honors as a punter.
Doman is "one of the best at pinning opponent's inside their own 20-yard line," Zack Poff of MaxPreps wrote.
The in-state product has already been named an Adidas All-American, and is ranked as the No. 2 punter nationally by former Michigan kicker Brandon Kornblue, who runs the well-respected Kornblue Kicking School.
At 6-3, 178 pounds, Doman is a three-star prospect, per Rivals.com.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy was named a second-team All-American, after throwing for over 6,300 yards and 71 touchdowns during his last two seasons at La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy before transferring to IMG for his final prep season. MaxPreps also unveiled their 2020 preseason high school team rankings this week, and IMG Academy checked in at No. 1 in the country.
At 6-2, 195 pounds, McCarthy is the No. 33 player in the class of 2021 and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback, per Rivals.com.
2022 Michigan Targets Earn All-American Status
The following 2022 recruits are undecided, hold Michigan offers and were named MaxPreps junior preseason All-Americans:
First Team Offense
Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star quarterback Quinn Ewers
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star running back Raleek Brown
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver CJ Williams
Dickinson (Texas) High tight end Donovan Green
Belleflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star offensive tackle Earnest Greene
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy DT/OT Tyler Booker
Miami (Fla.) Columbus five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella
First Team Defense
Opa Locke (Fla.) Monsignor Pace four-star strong-side defensive end Shemar Stewart
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star strong-side defensive end Nate Burrell
Philadelphia Imhotep Inst Charter School four-star outside linebacker Enai White
Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson five-star outside linebacker Shawn Murhpy
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Domani Jackson
Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary
Second Team Offense
Carrollton (Ga.) High four-star quarterback MJ Morris
Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy
Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk
Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic four-star running back Emeka Megwa
Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle four-star running back Gi'Bran Payne
St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter five-star running back Luther Burden
La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris
Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols
Second Team Defense
Duncanville (Texas) High four-star weak-side defensive end Omari Abor
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star strong-side defensive end Derrick Moore
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star safety Zion Branch
Oradell (NJ.) Bergen Catholic cornerback Jaeden Gould
Beaumont (Texas) Westbrook four-star cornerback Bryce Anderson
