MaxPreps released their 2020 preseason high school All-American football teams this week. Two Michigan Wolverines commits checked in on the list, and a host of prospects that hold offers from the Maize and Blue also earned All-American status.

Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary Prep Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman received first-team All-American honors as a punter.

Doman is "one of the best at pinning opponent's inside their own 20-yard line," Zack Poff of MaxPreps wrote.

The in-state product has already been named an Adidas All-American, and is ranked as the No. 2 punter nationally by former Michigan kicker Brandon Kornblue, who runs the well-respected Kornblue Kicking School.

At 6-3, 178 pounds, Doman is a three-star prospect, per Rivals.com.