Dudek joined head coach Jim Harbaugh in July of 2017 and served the program for four complete seasons. Prior to working in Ann Arbor, Dudek was at Arizona, where he became college's football's first "general manager."

Michigan Wolverines football's offseason staff shakeup continues. According to multiple reports, Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek has resigned and is set to make a move to Mississippi State to work under Bulldogs' head coach Mike Leach .

TheWolverine.com reported over the weekend that Michigan is close to hiring former Wolverine offensive lineman Courtney Morgan in a recruiting role. Morgan has served as the Director of Player Personnel a San Jose State, UCLA and most recently Fresno State. He is originally from Los Angeles and has deep ties throughout the West Coast.

With Dudek organizing the program's recruiting efforts, the Wolverines signed the No. 24 class in the country in 2018, had the country's 10th-best haul in 2019, checked in at No. 11 on Rivals.com's recruiting rankings in 2020 and most recently inked the No. 9 class nationally in 2021.

This offseason, Harbaugh made significant changes to his coaching and support staffs. The program has seen six assistant coaches let go and six come in. New coaches include quarterbacks coach Matte Weiss, running backs coach Mike Hart, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebackers coach George Helow, safeties coach Ron Bellamy and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Maurice Linguist.

Watch for more on this development in the hours and days to come.