Surgery proved more complicated than he expected, he admitted at Saturday’s Michigan football camp, and he was held out of spring activities.



Now, though, he’s back, and he looks the part. He’s all of 6-4, is now 242 pounds (if not more) and solid. He hurt his knee in camp last year, tried to rehab it so he could potentially have surgery after the year, but it got to the point that he needed to go under the knife in October.

“I’m 100 percent cleared, just got it from the doctor about a week ago. I’m 100 percent to do everything,” he said. “I’m starting to introduce it a lot more, but as far as my knee, I’m good, cleared.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve every experienced, definitely the most humbling thing. I got a chance to get closer to God, learn the playbook more. My coaches and teammates were there for me. Without them, I don't know what I would have done.”

The 2016 USA Today All-USA Virginia first-team defensive lineman has all the tools, having run a 5.06-second 40-yard dash and a 4.35-second 20-yard shuttle at the New Jersey The Opening Camp.

Vilain notched 45 tackles and eight sacks as a senior and also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. He could be a terror at defensive end, but defensive line coach Greg Mattison likes his versatility.

“I’m playing both. Coach Matty wants me to take reps at both,” he said. “Coach Herb [Ben Herbert] got me in great shape, a lot of upper body stuff, single leg work on my non-injured leg. Abigail, our main nutritionist, played a big part. Without [my teammates], honestly, I’m not sure what my mental state would be. They always kept me in it, involved.”

Vilain didn’t feel pressure to come back because he knew his teammates were capable.

“I was just able to work out, go to meetings, learn the defense … having guys like Rashan [Gary] and Chase [Winovich] there, being able to watch them,” he said. “There was no pressure, because those guys were there playing, starting. There was no pressure for me to come back, so I really took my time, learned the defense, watched them and learned how to do things.”

He’s got a few months yet to get in game shape, and he plans to make the most of them.

“The goal is to just get to camp, be with the two deep and get it,” he said.

He’s on his way.