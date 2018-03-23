Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Michigan defensive tackle Mo Hurst was not allowed to participate in the NFL combine earlier this month after being diagnosed with what was coined a “heart condition” at the time.
Although the issue prevented Hurst from working out in front of NFL teams, he always insisted he’d go through the full workout routine at Michigan’s Pro Day.
And today he did just that.
The defensive tackle visited cardiologists at both Harvard and Michigan, and as a result was finally cleared to resume football activities on Thursday.
“I’m actually not allowed to say publicly what their final diagnosis was,” he explained. “The thought of possibly never playing football again didn’t enter my mind though.”
Hurst recalled that March 3 morning in Indianapolis when he was told he wouldn’t be allowed to participate, and explained the steps he took from that point on.
“I was upset at first,” he admitted. “I was still able to meet with NFL teams and talk to a lot of different coaches there though, so that was good. It was important to meet with them and spend time with them. They got to know me as a person and as a player, and we got to talk football with each other.
“After that is when I talked to my trainer at Michigan. I got in contact with whomever I could to figure out where I could be retested and make sure everything was clear. That’s when I went to Harvard — they rechecked the EKG, did some stress tests and had me undergo an MRI.
“I did know about the condition during my time at Michigan, but had gotten tested and cleared my freshman year — I was surprised they held me out of the combine because of it. I was so happy I was able to do everything at today’s Pro Day though.”
Including the 40-yard dash.
“I was trying to get a 4.7 in it, but wound up running a 4.8,” he laughed.
Although some have speculated the heart condition could have a negative impact on Hurst’s draft stock, the All-American said he doesn’t see why it should.
“I think teams view me the exact same way,” he said bluntly. “If you’re cleared, you’re cleared.
“I’ll still hopefully go in the first round. Teams ask what type of player you think you are, and my answer is a ‘playmaker and someone who’s going to be productive and disruptive.’ I try to impact the game, and that’s something that will translate well to the next level.
“The next step for me is to figure out which NFL teams I’m going to visit — I haven’t set up any trips yet though. I’ll be happy with whoever selects me — growing up in Boston, I was a Patriots fan when I was young though.”
Finally, Hurst briefly discussed his successors at defensive tackle. Although the All-American will be difficult to replace, the Maize and Blue are still in good hands at the position.
“[Sophomore] Aubrey [Solomon] is someone who will be great for us,” Hurst said. “[Junior Michael] Dwumfour, [fifth-year senior] Lawrence [Marshall] and [fifth-year senior Bryan] Mone are all really good players who will be taking that next step as full time starters. They’ll compete all spring and fall for the starting spots, which will only bring out the best in those guys.”
Solomon seems to be the safest bet to earn a starting job along the line in 2018, but Hurst expanded a bit on one of the veterans.
“There are rare times when a d-tackle excels as a pass rusher, but Dwumfour can do that,” he said. “That translates in a big way to the NFL. He’ll continue to hone in on it and be a very productive player, because he has that quick twitch ability that you want from a defensive tackle.”
Needless to say, the future is bright on Michigan's defensive line — and thankfully, for Hurst too.
