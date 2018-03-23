Former Michigan defensive tackle Mo Hurst was not allowed to participate in the NFL combine earlier this month after being diagnosed with what was coined a “heart condition” at the time.

Although the issue prevented Hurst from working out in front of NFL teams, he always insisted he’d go through the full workout routine at Michigan’s Pro Day.

And today he did just that.

The defensive tackle visited cardiologists at both Harvard and Michigan, and as a result was finally cleared to resume football activities on Thursday.

“I’m actually not allowed to say publicly what their final diagnosis was,” he explained. “The thought of possibly never playing football again didn’t enter my mind though.”

Hurst recalled that March 3 morning in Indianapolis when he was told he wouldn’t be allowed to participate, and explained the steps he took from that point on.

“I was upset at first,” he admitted. “I was still able to meet with NFL teams and talk to a lot of different coaches there though, so that was good. It was important to meet with them and spend time with them. They got to know me as a person and as a player, and we got to talk football with each other.

“After that is when I talked to my trainer at Michigan. I got in contact with whomever I could to figure out where I could be retested and make sure everything was clear. That’s when I went to Harvard — they rechecked the EKG, did some stress tests and had me undergo an MRI.

“I did know about the condition during my time at Michigan, but had gotten tested and cleared my freshman year — I was surprised they held me out of the combine because of it. I was so happy I was able to do everything at today’s Pro Day though.”

Including the 40-yard dash.

“I was trying to get a 4.7 in it, but wound up running a 4.8,” he laughed.