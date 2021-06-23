Michigan Football Moves Up In 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

Michigan Wolverines football moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of 2022 Apple Valley (Calif.) High three-star quarterback Jayden Denegal, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue Wednesday evening. Denegal, who earned his offer earlier in the day following a workout in front of Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines' staff, committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan State, Utah and others. In the process, he became U-M quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss' first pledge since being hired in February. RELATED: Trainer's Take: Michigan Commit Jayden Denegal A Prototypical NFL QB RELATED: Michigan Lands Commitment From 2022 QB Jayden Denegal

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games in six seasons (2020 was a shortened campaign) at U-M. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan ranked 17th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings heading into the day, but was able to surge up to No. 16, passing Texas A&M in the process, by adding Denegal. Michigan has landed three commitments in the last week and still has a long ways to go until the end of the cycle. Because Denegal is rated as a high three-star recruit with a 5.7 rating, he gives Michigan 90 points in the team recruiting rankings and brings the Maize and Blue's total up to an even 1,000. The Wolverines are a hair behind No. 15 Alabama (1,001), No. 14 Baylor (1,005) and No. 13 Kentucky (1,020) and are within striking distance of having a top-10 class, considering No. 10 Texas has jut 85 more points than the Wolverines.

The 10th member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Denegal joins Grosse Point (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, La Grange Park (Ill.) four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris, Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Monument (Colo.), Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond three-star running back CJ Stokes, River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein and Belleville (Mich.) High two-star linebacker Aaron Alexander. Every school that is ranked ahead of the Maize and Blue in the rankings hold more 2022 commitments than the Wolverines, with the exception of No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 8 USC, No. 9 Florida State, No. 13 Kentucky and No. 15 Alabama. Michigan is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the national recruiting rankings, behind only Ohio State (1), Penn State (6) and Rutgers (7).

2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings