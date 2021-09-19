 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Football Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings
Michigan Football Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

After its dominant performance Saturday, beating Northern Illinois by a score of 63-10, Michigan Wolverines football has moved up from No. 25 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll to No. 19. U-M was unranked to begin the season and after Week 1, but slid into the rankings last Sunday.

The Maize and Blue ride into Big Ten play with momentum, having beaten Western Michigan (47-14), Washington (31-10) and NIU Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 52nd win as U-M's head man. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Michigan has a tough schedule ahead, which includes three opponents that are currently ranked in the top 25 — at No. 18 Wisconsin Oct. 2, at No. 20 Michigan State Oct. 30, at No. 6 Penn State Nov. 13 and versus No. 10 Ohio State Nov. 27.

No. 5 Iowa is the only other Big Ten team featured in the AP rankings, making it six squads from the conference to make an appearance. The Wolverines don't take on the Hawkeyes in a crossover game during the regular season, but the two programs could match up in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.

Here is a look at the full AP rankings:

Week 4 College Football AP Top 25 Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Clemson

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. BYU

16. Arkansas

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan

20. Michigan State

21. North Carolina

22. Fresno State

23. Auburn

24. UCLA

25. Kansas State

