Michigan Football Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 52nd win as U-M's head man. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan has a tough schedule ahead, which includes three opponents that are currently ranked in the top 25 — at No. 18 Wisconsin Oct. 2, at No. 20 Michigan State Oct. 30, at No. 6 Penn State Nov. 13 and versus No. 10 Ohio State Nov. 27. No. 5 Iowa is the only other Big Ten team featured in the AP rankings, making it six squads from the conference to make an appearance. The Wolverines don't take on the Hawkeyes in a crossover game during the regular season, but the two programs could match up in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4 in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the full AP rankings:

Week 4 College Football AP Top 25 Rankings