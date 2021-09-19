Michigan Football Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings
After its dominant performance Saturday, beating Northern Illinois by a score of 63-10, Michigan Wolverines football has moved up from No. 25 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll to No. 19. U-M was unranked to begin the season and after Week 1, but slid into the rankings last Sunday.
The Maize and Blue ride into Big Ten play with momentum, having beaten Western Michigan (47-14), Washington (31-10) and NIU Saturday.
RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over NIU
RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's 63-10 Win Over Northern Illinois
Michigan has a tough schedule ahead, which includes three opponents that are currently ranked in the top 25 — at No. 18 Wisconsin Oct. 2, at No. 20 Michigan State Oct. 30, at No. 6 Penn State Nov. 13 and versus No. 10 Ohio State Nov. 27.
No. 5 Iowa is the only other Big Ten team featured in the AP rankings, making it six squads from the conference to make an appearance. The Wolverines don't take on the Hawkeyes in a crossover game during the regular season, but the two programs could match up in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.
Here is a look at the full AP rankings:
Week 4 College Football AP Top 25 Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Clemson
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. BYU
16. Arkansas
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Michigan State
21. North Carolina
22. Fresno State
23. Auburn
24. UCLA
25. Kansas State
---
