Michigan Football Notches Impressive 38-17 Win At Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines football beat up on Wisconsin at Camp Randall, 38-17. Here is a recap of how the game unfolded, with the box score provided as well.

First Half

Wisconsin won the toss and elected to defer its choice to the second half, with Michigan receiving the opening kickoff.

Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins picked up a 4th and 1 from the Wolverines' own 34 yard line but was stopped on another 4th and 1, giving the ball to the Badgers at the U-M 46 yard line.

Backed up at his own goal line, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara was nearly sacked before finding second-year sophomore running back Blake Corum for an eight-yard gain to move the chains on 3rd and 7.

The Wolverines were forced to punt on the next set of downs, before the defense came up with another three-and-out, with Wisconsin booting it away.

Michigan picked up its second fourth-down conversion of the game, with McNamara finding second-year freshman wideout Roman Wilson for six yards to the Wisconsin 34 yard line. On the next play, Michigan ran a flea flicker, with McNamara finding sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson for the deep ball in the end zone.

Michigan led with 4:17 to go in the first quarter, 7-0.

Michigan redshirt junior punter Brad Robbins kicked it away on the first play of the second quarter, with Wisconsin muffing the punt, which was recovered by redshirt freshman linebacker Joey Velazquez at the Wisconsin five yard line.

The Wolverines were stonewalled at the goal line, before junior kicker Jake Moody nailed a 26-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0.

Michigan redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo came up with his second sack of the season on 3rd and 12 with 11:20 left in the second quarter, forcing the fourth-straight Wisconsin three-and-out and subsequent punt.

Wisconsin finally got some offense going on its fifth drive of the half. The Badgers marched 78 yards on 15 plays in 7:04, before senior kicker Collin Larsch knocked home a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-3 with 2:32 remaining before halftime.

Michigan answered with a scoring drive of its own, gaining 36 yards on nine plays to set up a 47-yard made field goal by Moody, which gave the Wolverines a 13-3 edge with 27 seconds left in the half.

Moody squibbed the ensuing kickoff, but Wisconsin was able to recover at its own 37 yard line. Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz found sophomore wide receiver Chemire Dike for a 36-yard gain on second down, before the two hooked up for a 18-yard score on the next play, with sophomore safety Daxton Hill on the coverage for both plays.

That cut the Michigan lead to 13-10 with seven second remaining in the half, which was the score at the break after U-M ran the clock out.