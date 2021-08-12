Michigan Football Notebook: Donovan Edwards, Mazi Smith, Bowl Games

Six days into fall camp practices, Michigan Wolverines football is 23 days away from kickoff in its season opener against Western Michigan at The Big House Sept. 4. As the season nears, the picture becomes clearer regarding which Wolverines will make an impact. That list includes freshman running back Donovan Edwards, who is considered one of the nation's top newcomers and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith. We explain why below, and provide more miscellaneous Michigan football notes: RELATED: Michigan Secondary Making Big Strides Early RELATED: Stueber: Practicing Against New Michigan Defense Is 'Refreshing,' Helpful

Michigan Wolverines football running back Donovan Edwards won the state championship with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High in January, then early enrolled. (Donovan Edwards / Instagram)

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards One Of The Nation's Top Newcomers

Edwards has drawn plenty of praise since arriving on campus in January, just days after his West Bloomfield (Mich.) High — led by former head coach and current Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy — team won a state championship. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Days that Edwards will play game one, though he's currently running third among the Wolverines' running backs, behind redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins and second-year freshman Blake Corum. Wednesday, junior wideout Ronnie Bell praised Edwards' motor and called him a "freakish athlete." We know he'll see the field and likely make a significant impact in whatever role the staff has him in, but ESPN.com takes it one step further and believes Edwards will be one of the top newcomers in the country. In the site's ranking of the top newcomers across the country, which includes transfers, opt-outs from last season, true freshmen and redshirt freshmen (players who participated in four or less games in their first year), Edwards checked in No. 41. The criteria was "based on talent, how they fill a need and how quickly they can make an impact with their new team," according to staff writer Tom VanHaaren. "The Wolverines need stability at running back and need a feature back to take over," VanHaaren wrote. "Edwards was the No. 68 recruit overall and Michigan's second-highest-ranked signee in the 2021 class. There is competition at running back with Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, but everyone is starting from scratch with new running backs coach Mike Hart." Here's the list of Michigan opponents who were tabbed as top-50 newcomers: • No. 15 — Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (Temple transfer) • No. 24 — Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (Florida State transfer) • No. 27 — Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (freshman) • No. 31 — Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson (freshman) • No. 37 — Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (redshirt freshman) • No. 39 — Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer (freshman) • No. 40 — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (freshman) • No. 45 — Maryland linebacker Demeioun Robinson (freshman)

Michigan DT Mazi Smith Lands On List Of 'Lesser-Known Players Set For Breakout Seasons'

Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Mazi Smith appeared in five games last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

On3.com sought feedback from coaches and team staffers across the country to compile a list of lesser-known players who will step into prominent roles this fall, with Smith's name making an appearance. Smith may have more hype surrounding him than any other college football player who has made three career tackles — including one stop for loss — in two seasons ... but here he is. After limited production in his first two seasons at Michigan, this former top-100 recruit from Grand Rapids, Mich., seems ready to help the Wolverines this season. Teammate [redshirt junior linebacker] Josh Ross talked him up at Big Ten Media Days. Jim Harbaugh noted that Smith “really asserted himself through spring ball and this summer cycle.” In addition, Smith, a 330-pounder [listed at 326 on Michigan's updated roster], was the first player mentioned by a Michigan staffer while sharing feedback with On3 for this project. [Redshirt linebacker David Ojabo was another player who was mentioned. Smith's potential emergence is crucial for the Wolverines this fall. Not only has the team been thin on the interior of the defensive line for a few years now, but the new scheme under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, which has a base 3-4 look, calls for a big body in the middle who can take up space. In discussing seventh-year senior defensive tackle Jordan Whittley, an Oregon State graduate transfer, at Big Ten Media Days, Harbaugh said as much, and admitted the need for a guy to emerge inside. "We're going to be a multiple front defense," Harbaugh said. "There will be times that we’ll be odd, there'll be times that will be under, times it will be over. So the times you're odd you want your big guy right over the center that can two-gap. So we're hopeful, we're hopeful." Here's the list of Michigan opponents who were recognized as potential breakout players: • Nebraska freshman running back Gabe Ervin • Penn State redshirt sophomore tight end Brenton Strange

Michigan Football Bowl Game Projection

Michigan Wolverines football has made two New Year's Six bowl games under Jim Harbaugh. (AP Images)