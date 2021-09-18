Michigan Football Pregame Observations From The Press Box

CLICK HERE for updates.

TheWolverine.com is on hand here at Michigan Stadium before the Wolverines' game against Northern Illinois, providing updates on warmups.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,

@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook