Michigan Football Checks In At 15th In Latest Preseason Rankings

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Wayne Staats of NCAA.com came out with a preseason top-25 for the upcoming 2020 college football season. Jim Harbaugh's crew checked in at No. 15. The Wolverines were the third-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind Ohio State (2) and Penn State (8).

RELATED: 2020 Michigan Football Analysis: Running Backs

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Personally Reaches Out To Top 2021 Michigan Recruiting Targets

"The Wolverines are still way behind rival Ohio State," Staats wrote. "If 2019 wasn't the year, when can Jim Harbaugh and Michigan do it?. The quarterback battle is something to watch (Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton). LB Cameron McGrone should be a leader on defense. There are also road games against Washington, Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State."

U-M finished the 2019 regular season ranked at No. 18 in the final Associated Press poll that was released following the national title game in January.

According to NCAA.com's rankings, the Wolverines will face four ranked opponents in 2020: Ohio State (2), Penn State (8), Wisconsin (16) and Minnesota (18).

U-M’s opponents that were included in at least one of the below early rankings are: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin. The Wolverines will travel to Washington to start the season Sept. 5, and also must play at Minnesota Oct. 17 and at Ohio State Nov. 28. U-M will host Wisconsin Sept. 26, Penn State Oct. 3 and Purdue Oct. 24.

Early CFB Rankings
Outlet Michigan 2020 Opponents (Rank)

Athlon

12

OSU (2), PSU (6), Wis. (10), Minn. (13)

CBS Sports

14

OSU (2), Minn. (11), PSU (12), Wis. (15)

ESPN

15

OSU (2), PSU (9), Wis. (14), Minn. (19)

NCAA.com

15

OSU (2), PSU (8), Wis. (16), Minn. (18)

Sporting News

15

OSU (2), PSU (9), Minn. (12), Wis. (14)

Sports Illustrated

20

OSU (3), PSU (5), Minn. (11), Wis. (13), Purdue (24)

The Athletic

20

OSU (2), PSU (11), Wis. (12), Minn. (20)

USA Today

12

OSU (3), PSU (7), Wis. (18), Wash. (24)

Watch Stadium

18

OSU (2), PSU (11), Wis. (12), Wash. (20)

Full NCAA rankings:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Penn State

9. Florida

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Oklahoma State

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. North Carolina

18. Minnesota

19. USC

20. UCF

21. Cincinatti

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Arizona State

---

{{ article.author_name }}