Michigan has offered more than 270 prospects in the 2020 class and they are scattered all over the country. As one of college football's blue blood programs, U-M recruits nationally meaning the team of Rivals analysts hear the Wolverines mentioned on a pretty regular basis. Michigan's presence is obviously strongest in the midwest and since Josh Helmholdt is on vacation right now, he's off the hook. We recently looked at realistic targets from Michigan, Ohio and Illinois anyway, so they've been pretty well covered. Each analyst was able to name at least one prospect looking hard at the Wolverines and gave their explanation as to why Michigan at least makes sense right now.