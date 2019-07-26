Michigan Football Recruiting: Four-Star 2021 Lineman Will Attend BBQ
Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines football staff will host several of the nation's top prospects this weekend. Among them — Mass. native Drew Kendall, one of the nation's top juniors.
Kendall already holds offer from Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Syracuse and others and is just emerging on the recruiting scene. His head coach, Panos Voulgaris, told WildcatReport.com recently his player is a special talent.
“Extremely athletic as an OL,” he said. “He could also be a D1 lacrosse player.”
Kendall is a Boston College legacy, which could make the Eagles tough to beat. His dad, Pete, went on to play a dozen years in the NFL. He has said, however, that he's not a B.C. lock and would entertain offers. He saw Duke, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia in one trip and has been to Boston College a number of times
Watch for more on this development in the days to come ...