Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Sets Bar High For Tyler Martin
He's just a rising freshman but Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols inside linebacker Tyler Martin is already 6-3 and 227 pounds. He also happens to already hold an offer from Michigan. The soon-to-be ninth grader was in Ann Arbor last weekend and now has a measuring stick to compare other schools to.
