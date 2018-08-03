Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Sets Bar High For Tyler Martin

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Freshman linebacker Tyler Martin already fills out a Michigan uniform at 6-3, 227 pounds.
Tyler Martin

He's just a rising freshman but Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols inside linebacker Tyler Martin is already 6-3 and 227 pounds. He also happens to already hold an offer from Michigan. The soon-to-be ninth grader was in Ann Arbor last weekend and now has a measuring stick to compare other schools to.

{{ article.author_name }}