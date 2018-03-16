Michigan's spring football practice begins in just seven days on March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.

The obvious question here is whether or not Patterson will be eligible. It's likely the Ole Miss transfer will be, but you never can be sure with the NCAA. U-M originally hoped to know by the start of spring practice, but it's not clear if that will be the case now.

Patterson was a five-star recruit out of high school and No. 3 overall player in the nation. He showed flashes of brilliance in his seven games this season before missing the remainder of the year with a torn PCL. He threw for more yards in those seven games than Michigan did as a team the entire season.

Even if he is able to play, he will still be challenged by both Peters and McCaffrey for the starting job. McCaffrey, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has huge upside and just needs to get bigger. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown raved about the way he ran the scout team last fall. If he continues on the developmental path he's on, he will be a starter eventually.

Peters finally got a taste of the action last year after injuries and poor play gave him that chance. He had his good moments and his bad ones, and won't want to give up the starting job so quickly to Patterson, so expect him to be charged up and ready to compete.

The single most important thing that needs to happen for Michigan to be successful in 2018 is have stronger quarterback play. The addition of Patterson and the competition that will follow should help.

The lone freshman, Milton will likely redshirt his first season while he learns the ropes. He is on campus now and will participate in spring ball, which is always good for positions like quarterback that have a steeper learning curve. He has a big arm and is mobile, and has a bright future ahead of him.