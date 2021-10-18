Michigan Football WR A.J. Henning's Role Continues To Expand

Michigan Wolverines football slot receiver A.J. Henning's role has grown by the week. The second-year freshman wound up taking over punt return duties in game three, and has played almost as many offensive snaps the last two weeks (36) than he did in the first four contests (42). As he continues to progress, Henning took the bye week to look at all areas of his game, find the spots in which he can improve and get to work on them. Henning said the entire offense did the same, hoping to clean up different aspects of the game so that the second half of the season is smoother than the first. "Every time we go back and watch the film, there are plays to be made that weren’t made on the field," he explained. "I feel like the bye week was a good chance to look back at the film and really key on those little things, like the little details that make the play go or little details that could be the difference maker in a play or a drive or anything of that nature. I feel like it was good for us to have this opportunity to have a bye week, and look at our little details and try to take those to the next level." RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks Northwestern, Not Looking Ahead To MSU RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Film Analysis: A Final Look, U-M at Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines football receiver A.J. Henning has seven career receptions. (AP Images)

Henning has averaged 11.6 yards per punt return, the second-best mark in the Big Ten, but his biggest hiccup has been ball security. Fortunately for the Wolverines, Henning was able to hang onto "joint possession" of the ball after a muff against Nebraska, and head coach Jim Harbaugh has alluded to the fact that catching punts was the biggest thing Henning needed to improve on before he took over the job in September. "It’s a tough thing to do," Henning said. "You never really know until you try it, and some people make it look pretty easy, but it’s pretty hard. You’ve got to know the flight of the ball and what kind of ball is kicked, if it’s a left-footed or right-footed punter, so it’s pretty difficult. But like with anything, with practice and preparation, you get better at it. "I just know in my preparation and details, I’ve just got to be better in that sense of judging the ball. I know my coaches have great belief in me, and my teammates have belief in me, so that makes me feel a lot better, being back there and being comfortable." Offensively, Henning has excelled as a runner on end-around plays, carrying the ball four times for 100 yards and one touchdown. Creating separation down the field on pass plays has been one of the areas he's striving to improve, however. He has ran routes on 37 plays this season, with only three receptions for 36 yards.

"I just looked at my game as a whole, and took strides in the little details and little things as far as route running, blocking, anything I can," Henning said of the bye week. The wide receivers went without second-year freshman Roman Wilson at Nebraska, but there's optimism he can return in the coming weeks. Minus a playmaker on the field, Henning said everyone in the receiver room is taking it upon themselves to be more involved. "The offense without Roman, we were obviously down a guy, so guys have to step up and make more plays," he said. "I just feel like any chance, that’s just how we look at it — next man up. When one guy is down, your brother will pick you back up."

