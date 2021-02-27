Michigan Handles Indiana At Assembly Hall In Impressive Fashion, 73-57
Miss any of the Michigan Wolverines' big basketball win at Indiana this afternoon? We've got you covered below with a complete recap of how the entire contest unfolded.
The Maize and Blue handled the Hoosiers and improved their record to 18-1 overall and 13-1 in league play.
First Half
Indiana jumped off to an early 5-2 lead this afternoon when junior guard Robert Phinisee drained a three-pointer at 17:56 from the top of the key. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson hit a turnaround lay-in at 16:48, however, to trim Indiana's early lead to 8-7.
A 7-0 Wolverines run culminated with an and-one from sophomore guard Franz Wagner at the 14:29 mark to put Michigan on top 12-8. The game was tied at 12-12 when senior forward Isaiah Livers drained a triple to put U-M up 15-12 with 13:50 left in the half.
The Maize and Blue then stretched their lead to six (22-16) on another three-pointer from Livers at the 10:59 juncture. U-M was a scorching hot three-of-seven from deep at that point.
An and-one from Dickinson at 7:28 extended Michigan's lead to 28-21, and the Wolverines were a hot four-of-nine from behind the arc at that point. Hoosier freshman guard Khristian Lander connected on a triple with 5:33 left in the half that ended a 10-0 Michigan run, and cut U-M's margin to 32-24.
The Wolverines stretched the margin back to 10 (36-26) on two free throws from senior guard Eli Brooks.
The Maize and Blue were 14-of-16 from the charity stripe at that point, and U-M led 36-28 at the under-four timeout. Michigan then grabbed its biggest lead at 42-29 on a Dickinson lay-in with just 48 seconds left in the half, and Wagner had a game-high 14 points.
Indiana took some brief momentum into the locker room when redshirt sophomore forward Jerome Hunter nailed a deep two-pointer as time expired, trimming U-M's edge to 42-33 at the break.
Second Half
Livers started the second half on fire, pouring in three three-pointers right off the bat to stretch U-M's advantage to 51-38. Michigan led 51-49 at the under-16 media timeout. Wagner carried over his hot play with a lay-in in transition at 13:55 to make it 55-41.
An energetic sequence then occurred for the Wolverines with 11:23 left in the half, when Livers seemingly came out of nowhere and threw down a massive dunk in traffic off a Michigan miss, extending his club's margin to 59-42.
IU head coach Archie Miller was forced to call a timeout. The senior had 16 points at that juncture, and Wagner had a game-high 18. Michigan continued to blow the game wide open thanks to the sophomore guard's efficient play, with the German connecting on an and-one at the 10:32 mark to give his club their biggest lead of the day up to that point, at 62-47.
The bucket brought Wagner's scoring total to 21 points. Senior guard Chaundee Brown joined the scoring party with a triple of his own with 8:03 left in the afternoon, making it 65-49. The Maize and Blue were a hot eight-of-19 from behind the arc at that juncture.
U-M's margin was a comfortable 65-51 at the under-eight media break. The Hoosiers kept doing just enough to hang around though, with senior guard Al Durham converting an and-one with 4:56 left in the contest, cutting the Wolverines' advantage to 67-55.
U-M's margin stayed at a comfortable 71-55 at the under-four media break. The Maize and Blue were playing stifling defense — as usual — at that point, limiting the Hoosiers to just 41 percent shooting from the field.
Both head coaches emptied their benches for the final few minutes, and Michigan's defense held IU scoreless over the game's final 4:56 as a result. Indiana shot just 38 percent for the game, with the Maize and Blue holding a big 37-27 rebounding edge on the glass.
Wagner finished as the game's leading scorer with 21 points, while Livers concluded with 16.
