TheWolverine

A second straight weekend of offensive frustration in Big Ten Conference play cost Michigan an opportunity to secure their first league victory in their two-game weekend series with Minnesota at Yost Arena. The Wolverine offense could only produce one goal each night in Friday’s 1-1 tie and Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

The Michigan Wolverines' hockey team next hosts Michigan State on Nov. 14 at 6:30 PM. (Lon Horwedel)

“We had a really good start to the game, but ultimately we took our foot off the gas,” said Michigan grad transfer forward Jacob Hayhurst after Friday’s tie. “We need to play a full sixty minutes. They kind of took it to us in the second half of the (first) period. We need to be much better, play a full sixty. That’s when we’re going to start to win games.” Hayhurst provided a spark for Michigan when he tapped in a loose puck sitting in the Minnesota goal crease, tying the game at 1-1 halfway through the third period. The game was scoreless after the Hayhurst goal through the remainder of regulation time and a first overtime period. Minnesota scored in three-on-three play in double overtime to earn a bonus point in the Big Ten standings. “I think we played with some desperation in the third period,” said Michigan head coach Mel Pearson after the Friday tie. “It’s a sense of urgency and that’s how we have to play all game. We’ve had trouble with our consistency for whatever reason. If I knew the issue, we’d fix it. We had some real good looks. We just can’t finish right now.” In Saturday’s re-match contest, Michigan found no solution to their offensive woes.

After falling behind to the Gophers, 2-0, Wolverine freshman forward Johnny Beecher set up redshirt sophomore forward Emil Ohrvall for a Michigan tally at 9:42 of the final period to draw the Wolverines to within one goal of Minnesota. The Wolverine rained down 19 shots in the third period but couldn’t manage the equalizer before Minnesota ended Michigan’s hopes with an empty net goal. Sophomore netminder Strauss Mann continued his season of strong performance with outstanding goaltending both nights, holding the Wolverines in contention while the offense searched for their scoring groove. “I think the biggest thing is getting through last year and understanding what it takes to adjust to the next level,” Pearson said of his second-year goalie. “He (Mann) had a great summer this year as far as his conditioning and his work ethic. I think our team has helped him too. It’s not just Strauss. He’s been a big part of it. He’s made the commitment and then, just having that (freshman) year and understanding what it takes to compete at this level. You want to start to score because we’ve got a heckuva goalie.” Mann credited Michigan’s quality of defensive play, absent the offense, for aiding him. “We knew we came back last night and did it (scored the tying goal) then,” said Mann of Saturday’s late game mind set. “I thought we played a really good third period for the second straight night. Tonight, honestly, things just weren’t going our way (offensively). ”That’s been the key for us,” Mann said of Michigan’s team defense. “We’re not scoring a ton right now, but we’re definitely playing great defense. The defensemen are playing great in front of me right now and that’s a recipe for success in the future.”

Michigan Three Stars of the Weekend

1st Star: Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann Mann has found a home atop the list of weekend stars this season. The Minnesota series was no exception. While his teammates struggled on offense, Mann turned in a 27-save performance on Friday night followed by a 24-save effort on Saturday with many of the saves spectacular. 2nd Star: Grad transfer forward Jacob Hayhurst Hayhurst gave Michigan hope on Friday with his goalmouth tap-in score and followed up Saturday with four shots on goal. 3rd Star: Redshirt sophomore forward Emil Ohrvall Michigan desperately needs goal scoring right now and that’s Ohrvall’s calling card. His Saturday night goal was his second in six games.

Other Big Ten Action

Friday: #6 Penn State 0 at Michigan State 2 Saturday: #6 Penn State 6 at Michigan State 4 Friday: #9 Ohio State 2 at #5 Notre Dame 3 (OT) Saturday: #9 Ohio State 1 at #5 Notre Dame 2 Friday: Omaha 2 at #12 Wisconsin 5 Saturday: Omaha 5 at #12 Wisconsin 2