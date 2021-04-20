2023 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive lineman Amir Herring was impressive at the Under Armour All-America camp in Ohio last week. At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Herring, who projects as an interior lineman at the next level, showed how quick and agile he is, while also displaying how much power he has.

"It was really good, really competitive out there," Herring said. "I love being around the competition, so then I can know how I stack up against those other players."

Herring holds double-digit college scholarship offers, and while he's nowhere near to the point of making a decision, a few programs in particular are beginning to emerge in his recruitment.

