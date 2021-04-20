Michigan 'In The Top Group' For 2023 In-State OL Amir Herring
2023 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive lineman Amir Herring was impressive at the Under Armour All-America camp in Ohio last week. At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Herring, who projects as an interior lineman at the next level, showed how quick and agile he is, while also displaying how much power he has.
"It was really good, really competitive out there," Herring said. "I love being around the competition, so then I can know how I stack up against those other players."
Herring holds double-digit college scholarship offers, and while he's nowhere near to the point of making a decision, a few programs in particular are beginning to emerge in his recruitment.
RELATED: Tay'Shawn Trent On Commitment Status, Recruiting More Talent To Michigan
RELATED: Podcast: Where Does Michigan Stand With Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?
"Michigan is in the top group," Herring said. "In no order: Kentucky, Penn State and Michigan are at the top.
"I’m just taking it day by day, me and my family. We’re just going to do our homework on every school, see what the best fit is for me and when I can get on the field."
Herring was coached by new Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy for two seasons at West Bloomfield. He is in frequent contact with Bellamy, as well as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news