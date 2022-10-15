News More News
Michigan Injury Report: Roman Wilson returns against Penn State

Michigan is expected to receive some reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball as the Wolverines take on Penn State on Saturday.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson was warming up pregame and, according to sources, is expected to play.

As of this writing, Wilson's role is unknown against the Nittany Lions.

Elsewhere, the Wolverines will also be without linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who has yet to play this season with a hamstring injury, and tight end Erick All, who has missed a handful of games with an undisclosed injury.

---

