Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Adam Shibley entered his name into the transfer portal today, after playing in all six of the team's games this past season as a redshirt junior. Shibley originally came to U-M as a walk-on in 2017 and redshirted, before biding his time and actually becoming a regular contributor in U-M's linebacking unit this past fall.

Michigan Wolverines football LB Adam Shibley attended St. Ignatius HS in Cleveland. (Lon Horwedel)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

He saw an increased role after redshirt sophomore Cameron McGrone went down with injury in the Nov. 21 win at Rutgers, playing 63 snaps against the Scarlet Knights and then a career-high 67 the following week in his first career start against Penn State. The Cleveland native finished the season with 23 tackles and three tackles for loss, and likely at least would have been in the mix for significant playing time had he returned in 2021, especially with McGrone's early departure for the NFL and redshirt sophomore Ben VanSumeren's recent transfer.