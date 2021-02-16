Michigan LB Adam Shibley Enters The Transfer Portal
Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Adam Shibley entered his name into the transfer portal today, after playing in all six of the team's games this past season as a redshirt junior.
Shibley originally came to U-M as a walk-on in 2017 and redshirted, before biding his time and actually becoming a regular contributor in U-M's linebacking unit this past fall.
He saw an increased role after redshirt sophomore Cameron McGrone went down with injury in the Nov. 21 win at Rutgers, playing 63 snaps against the Scarlet Knights and then a career-high 67 the following week in his first career start against Penn State.
The Cleveland native finished the season with 23 tackles and three tackles for loss, and likely at least would have been in the mix for significant playing time had he returned in 2021, especially with McGrone's early departure for the NFL and redshirt sophomore Ben VanSumeren's recent transfer.
Shibley is the 10th Wolverine to depart since fall camp began in August, a trend that is impacting the majority of schools all over the nation. The arrival of the transfer portal has now made it incredibly easy for players to jump schools, especially with the NCAA throwing its own "rules" out the window and oftentimes randomly allowing athletes to play right away at their new destinations.
Center Zach Carpenter, running back Zach Charbonnet, punter Will Hart, quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, linebacker Osman Savage, linebacker Charles Thomas, running back Christian Turner, VanSumeren and defensive end Luiji Vilain are the nine other former Wolverines who have left the program since August.
Six of those nine have already revealed their new destinations, with Carpenter heading to Indiana, Charbonnet going to UCLA, McCaffrey leaving for Northern Colorado, Savage heading to Alabama A&M, and Turner and Vilain going to Wake Forest.
