Michigan Makes Another Big Jump In The AP Top 25, Is Now A Top 10 Club
The good times kept on rolling for the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program today, with the club jumping six spots in the Associated Press top 25 to vault from No. 16 nationally to No. 10.
The ascension was due to an impressive week that saw U-M pick up an 84-73 win at Maryland Thursday night and then an 85-66 blowout of Northwestern last night, the latter of which had been ranked No. 19 in the country.
Despite the rise, two Big Ten teams still remain ahead of the Wolverines in the rankings, in No. 5 Iowa and No. 8 Wisconsin. The Big Ten has seven of its 14 members ranked in this week's top 25, with No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State comprising the rest of the group.
Ohio State and Northwestern had also been included last week to give the conference a record nine clubs inside the top 25, though each of them fell out this time around. OSU's downfall was a blowout 77-60 loss at Minnesota yesterday, while the Wildcats endured an 0-2 week that saw them drop games at Iowa and Michigan.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Maize and Blue moving forward, with No. 16 Minnesota next coming to Crisler Center Wednesday night. The showdown with the Golden Gophers will be followed by a trip to Penn State, before No. 8 Wisconsin comes to town Jan. 12.
Seven teams with at least one loss remain ahead of Michigan in the rankings, despite the Wolverines' unblemished record. Four of those seven have two losses already on their resumes, in No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Creighton and No. 8 Wisconsin.
There was also some shakeup in the nation's top five, thanks in large part to Texas' 84-59 destruction of the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. Shaka Smart's Longhorns rose four spots to No. 4 nationally as a result, while Bill Self's club dropped from No. 3 to No. 6.
Iowa made a significant five-spot jump to re-enter the top five, thanks to an impressive week that saw it take down Northwestern 87-72 on Tuesday before picking up a hard-fought 77-75 victory at Rutgers on Saturday.
