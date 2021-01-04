The good times kept on rolling for the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program today, with the club jumping six spots in the Associated Press top 25 to vault from No. 16 nationally to No. 10. The ascension was due to an impressive week that saw U-M pick up an 84-73 win at Maryland Thursday night and then an 85-66 blowout of Northwestern last night, the latter of which had been ranked No. 19 in the country.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown is shooting 39.5 percent from three on the year. (AP Images)

Despite the rise, two Big Ten teams still remain ahead of the Wolverines in the rankings, in No. 5 Iowa and No. 8 Wisconsin. The Big Ten has seven of its 14 members ranked in this week's top 25, with No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Rutgers, No. 16 Minnesota and No. 23 Michigan State comprising the rest of the group. Ohio State and Northwestern had also been included last week to give the conference a record nine clubs inside the top 25, though each of them fell out this time around. OSU's downfall was a blowout 77-60 loss at Minnesota yesterday, while the Wildcats endured an 0-2 week that saw them drop games at Iowa and Michigan. The road doesn't get any easier for the Maize and Blue moving forward, with No. 16 Minnesota next coming to Crisler Center Wednesday night. The showdown with the Golden Gophers will be followed by a trip to Penn State, before No. 8 Wisconsin comes to town Jan. 12.