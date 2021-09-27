Michigan Offensive Line Has Sour Taste In Its Mouth Heading Into Wisconsin

Jim Harbaugh insists that his Michigan football team celebrates all victories, including its 20-13 close call win over Rutgers last week, and sophomore tight end Erick All said following the contest that the locker room celebration was no different than the previous three triumphs. The Wolverines' offensive line may have partaken in the postgame festivities, but did so behind clenched teeth, with the group knowing it could have performed better, especially in the second half. The Maize and Blue went three-and-out in their first four offensive possessions after halftime, amassed just 42 second-half yards and was held scoreless after posting 20 points before the break. "We were not happy. We were obviously happy we got the dub, but as an o-line, we didn’t put our performance together in that second half, so we’re definitely going to take this week really seriously," Hayes said Monday, ahead of Michigan's trip to Wisconsin this coming Saturday. "Obviously, a great opponent, so we’re going to do everything we can to not let that happen this week." RELATED: Next Stop, Madison: Michigan Excited To 'Take Our Show On The Road' RELATED: Karsch: From The Sidelines

Michigan Wolverines football's offensive line has paved the way for the No. 5 rushing offense in America (290.8 yards per game on the ground). (Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

The source of the frustration specifically surrounds the run game. After rushing for 64 yards on the Wolverines' 17-play, 74-yard drive to open the game, the Maize and Blue churned out just 42 yards on 23 rushes, continuing to pound the rock into the teeth of the Rutgers defense, which loaded up the box. "In the long run, it’ll be good to see what we did in this game, but we didn’t have that same energy, I guess, coming out in the second half, and we’ve got to do better," Hayes said. "I wouldn’t say we were shocked. Obviously, we were disappointed, and we just weren’t executing. I think we can run the ball, pass the ball when we want. We weren’t shocked, we just weren’t executing."

The Wolverines will certainly have to be better against Wisconsin, which leads the nation in rushing defense by yielding just 23 yards per game. "Every year when we play Wisconsin, we know they’re going to be one of the best defenses we face all year, so we’ve got to take this week as seriously as we can," Hayes said. "We’re going to have our best work of practice and get ready. "They’re always really well coached, they’re stout players, they just do a good job."

Michigan has lost to the Badgers two-straight seasons and by a combined score of 84-25. Last season, the Maize and Blue compiled just 47 rushing yards, and gained only 40 yards on the ground in 2019, with Wisconsin owning the line of scrimmage each meeting. "The last two years, obviously against Wisconsin, have not gone our way at all," Hayes said. "We haven’t played our best football. I didn’t play in the game last year [with an injury], but I got a couple of snaps in the 2019 game. "They’re just a really good team, so we’re just going to have to do our best, execute this week, and I think we’re confident in ourselves and getting the job done."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!