Michigan OL Nolan Rumler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan Wolverines football has lost a reserve offensive lineman to the transfer portal, TheWolverine.com has learned.
Redshirt freshman Nolan Rumler, a third-year player who redshirted in 2019, has entered his name into the database and will have the opportunity to play elsewhere.
RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Wisconsin With A Badger Insider
RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin
As a class of 2019 recruit, Rumler was a four-star, the No. 199 overall player in the nation and No. 10 offensive guard in the country, according to Rivals.com. He was recruited by former Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who was relieved of his duties following the 2020 campaign.
Rumler appeared in one game on special teams in 2020, and saw some snaps in the 2021 season opener against Western Michigan.
But those were his only stretches of playing time, with the 6-3, 332-pounder being buried on the depth chart, despite having a solid 15 practices during the spring while working with new position coach Sherrone Moore.
“He’s got a great center of gravity, obviously, great strength, and it looked like he was moving really well in the spring game,” former U-M All-American tackle Jon Jansen told TheWolverine.com over the summer. “He just looked comfortable and just like he was a completely different player than I had seen in his first two years.”
He'll get the chance to prove he's improved somewhere else, as it appears his Michigan career has come to an end.
---
