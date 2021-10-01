Michigan OL Nolan Rumler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman Nolan Rumler , a third-year player who redshirted in 2019, has entered his name into the database and will have the opportunity to play elsewhere.

As a class of 2019 recruit, Rumler was a four-star, the No. 199 overall player in the nation and No. 10 offensive guard in the country, according to Rivals.com. He was recruited by former Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who was relieved of his duties following the 2020 campaign.

Rumler appeared in one game on special teams in 2020, and saw some snaps in the 2021 season opener against Western Michigan.

But those were his only stretches of playing time, with the 6-3, 332-pounder being buried on the depth chart, despite having a solid 15 practices during the spring while working with new position coach Sherrone Moore.