Michigan QB Target CJ Carr On Relationship With Jim Harbaugh, Matt Weiss

Saline (Mich.) High 2024 four-star quarterback CJ Carr is enjoying a stellar sophomore season. Carr's squad is a perfect 7-0, has won 44 straight conference games dating back to 2013 and won the league for the eighth straight season. The Hornets are a legitimate state title contender, aiming to win their first championship in program history. The signal-caller is a big piece in the team's success. In a 35-21 comeback win over Temperance (Mich.) Bedford last week, Carr completed 18 of 26 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for one score.

Carr's impressive satellite camp performances and in-game play has garnered the attention of big-name schools across the midwest. Carr has earned offers from Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and others. The grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, who led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title and five Big Ten championships, CJ has a strong connection to the U-M program. Carr has known head coach Jim Harbaugh for some time, and their relationship continues to grow, as does his bond with first-year quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, who has evaluated him at multiple camps. "I met him at the Eastern Michigan camp," Carr said of Weiss. "He wasn’t too into the drills and stuff, he was letting the other coaches run them. And then at the Michigan camp, he made a good impression on me with the drills he put us through. I liked all of them." The two also spent extended time together in September, when Carr visited for the Wolverines' big win over Washington.

