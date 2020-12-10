The 6-5, 339-pounder started the last two games for the Wolverines, after fifth-year senior Andrew Vastardis suffered an injury. He made appearances in five of the team's six games so far this season.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman offensive center Zach Carpenter has entered his name into the transfer portal, The Wolverine learned Thursday.

Carpenter was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019 coming out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned the title of Michigan's Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year during his redshirt season in '19.

Taking to Twitter Thursday night, Carpenter thanked his coaches and said he's looking forward to his next opportunity.

"I want to thank [head] coach [Jim] Harbaugh, [offensive line] coach [Ed] Warriner and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to compete at the University of Michigan, as well as my team mates for pushing me every day.," Carpenter wrote. "Now it's time for a new opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds!"

Carpenter is the first player since the beginning of this season to depart the Wolverines' program.