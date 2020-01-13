The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team did not move in this week's Associated Press top-25, remaining at No. 19 nationally after it beat Purdue in double-overtime on Thursday and then fell at Minnesota yesterday.

The Maize and Blue are one of four five-loss teams rated inside this week's top-25, with No. 21 Ohio State, No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 24 Illinois being the other three.

The Wolverines are the highest rated of the bunch.

In all, the Big Ten saw five of its teams check in inside this week's AP Poll, with Michigan State taking the top spot at No. 15, followed by Maryland at No. 17, Michigan at No. 19, Ohio State at No. 21 and Illinois at No. 24.

Iowa, meanwhile, remains on the outside looking in at No. 26 overall, with the Wolverines scheduled to square off with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Friday night at 9:00 ET.

It's worth noting that Creighton (who U-M defeated on Nov. 12) entered the rankings this week as well at No. 25 overall, owning a 13-4 record.

Gonzaga remained the No. 1 team in the nation with an 18-1 overall mark (its only loss came to Michigan on Nov. 29), while Baylor jumped Duke to move up to No. 2 following an impressive 67-55 win at Kansas on Saturday.