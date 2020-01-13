The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 13
Tweets of the day
Basketball falls to Minnesota 75-67 pic.twitter.com/I5b0dejxF6— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) January 12, 2020
Thoughts on today’s loss:— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) January 12, 2020
+ Coach Howard emphasized the need to improve defensively after the game. Oturu all game/Carr in H2 were too much
+ Michigan started 6-9 from 3 before missing 15 of their last 19
+ It doesn’t get easier Friday at Iowa, who just thumped Maryland at home pic.twitter.com/f05RKL7owu
Minnesota uses late surge to upend #GoBlue in a back-and-forth second half.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 12, 2020
Simpson led with 19 points & 9 assists while Wagner had 17 pic.twitter.com/0UhntJaMAT
Today's starters for #GoBlue 〽️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 12, 2020
📊: https://t.co/RzPpBDN8dY
📺 (BTN): https://t.co/cEPRSdL2j6
📻: https://t.co/yiZyFBpGjU pic.twitter.com/dDj7oAKJKD
Zavier Simpson picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/uQtLG1xOWV— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 12, 2020
🚨 Zavier Simpson hook shot 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CngAp0ZVVi— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 12, 2020
Zavier Simpson and @umichbball off to a good start in the Barn. pic.twitter.com/ulUSJizvRf— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 12, 2020
Get up, Wolverines! IT’S GAMEDAY #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/LrqNzQEXXw— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 12, 2020
#Michigan’s Isaiah Livers (strained groin) did make the trip to Minnesota, but will not play this afternoon.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 12, 2020
We’re about 4 hours from tip-off of Michigan-Minnesota. Here is your look at the Gophers:— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) January 12, 2020
+ Daniel Oturu is good at basketball
+ They have 7 newcomers (3 transfers, 4 freshmen)
+ 15 of the last 16 games in the series have been decided by 10 or less#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SEMjMxl5VH
Let’s Go Blue and #LetsRage 〽️🔥— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 12, 2020
Throwing it back to last year’s matchup between Michigan and Minnesota, and Charles Matthews’ game-winner! pic.twitter.com/q7gVSFsnKp— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 12, 2020
SUNDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 12, 2020
Michigan State at Purdue
Wichita State at UConn
Michigan at Minnesota
Memphis at South Florida
Arizona at Oregon State
Opposing big men have averaged 29 & 10 in Big 10 games vs Michigan. Jon Teske needs help. A good idea is to occasionally send a double team off the weakest Gopher shooter on Oturu’s 1st dribble. Offer the element of surprise & free Teske to rebound & play with more confidence.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) January 12, 2020
January 13, 2020 – Happy Birthday Tony Henderson - https://t.co/M8viXW3kNt pic.twitter.com/YA6JkvR8pA— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 13, 2020
Nine weeks from right now we will have a bracket.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 12, 2020
🏈 Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) January 13, 2020
4 TOT, 3 SACKS, 3 TFL, 4 QBH.
Feel bad for Delano Hill. He was in on both of these tackles, stopping guys clearly short of the line to gain. Didn’t get the call either time.@lanokash pic.twitter.com/DtHS6dLe9H— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 13, 2020
I knew that jump pass looked familiar [Chap to Bump, 1948 @rosebowlgame] pic.twitter.com/wP5WZRW1mt— MVictors (@MVictors) January 12, 2020
SWEEEEP » https://t.co/kSHihYBQCF#GoBlue | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/CC6GhPTjUM— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 12, 2020
January 12, 2020
Don’t worry Coach Beilein..... These guys got your back, they’re letting “The Real” be told https://t.co/47CXhZcHIp— Jamie Morris (@JMorris23) January 12, 2020
Need my windmills like @zaytodd 😂😂 https://t.co/xb6jlLfnrv— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) January 12, 2020
Your life will improve when you improve. Become more invested in yourself: mentally, physically, and spiritually. Make it a priority to better yourself each and every day by building positive habits. The better you become, the better your life will feel.— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 12, 2020
KORNACKI: Mason Parris, Fresh Off a Gold Medal Summer, Remains Undefeated for Wolverines.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 12, 2020
FEATURE: https://t.co/PEYFw2yTW9 pic.twitter.com/Eow3MBbHLH
ICYMI: 2x NCAA All-American Conor Youtsey (@hail_Youtsey) will headline our pre-meet clinic next Sunday (1/19) before our Minnesota dual at Crisler. Registration closes tomorrow! Sign up TODAY!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 12, 2020
Info/Register: https://t.co/GvE8FIdWZH pic.twitter.com/Xm8PpNi9hj
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Falls at Minnesota, 75-67
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's Loss at Minnesota
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Preview: Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: A.J. Henning on Signing Early, Battling With Darion Green-Warren, More
• David Sisk, The Gopher Report: Minnesota Closes out Michigan 75-67
---
