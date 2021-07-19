Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

Football season is just over six weeks away, and TheWolverine.com will be tracking Michigan Wolverines football players who land on preseason watch lists as they begin to be released this month. Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the first Wolverine to see his name make an appearance, with the 6-6, 269-pounder having been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List along with 44 others. The Bednarik Award is handed out annually to the nation's top defensive player. RELATED: PFF Ranks The Nation's Quarterbacks: Where Does Michigan's Check In? RELATED: READY FOR TAKEOFF: Aidan Hutchinson Promotes The Wolverine Football Preview

Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named a third-team preseason All-American by Athlon Sports. (AP Images)

A third-team preseason All-American according to Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, Hutchinson was an All-Big Ten selection in 2019 (third team coaches, honorable mention media), before he was injured and missed the majority of the 2020 campaign. He has played in 29 career games with 16 starts, and has tallied 98 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six passes defended and two forced fumbles.

