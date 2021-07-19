Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Named To Bednarik Award Watch List
Football season is just over six weeks away, and TheWolverine.com will be tracking Michigan Wolverines football players who land on preseason watch lists as they begin to be released this month.
Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the first Wolverine to see his name make an appearance, with the 6-6, 269-pounder having been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List along with 44 others. The Bednarik Award is handed out annually to the nation's top defensive player.
RELATED: PFF Ranks The Nation's Quarterbacks: Where Does Michigan's Check In?
RELATED: READY FOR TAKEOFF: Aidan Hutchinson Promotes The Wolverine Football Preview
A third-team preseason All-American according to Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, Hutchinson was an All-Big Ten selection in 2019 (third team coaches, honorable mention media), before he was injured and missed the majority of the 2020 campaign. He has played in 29 career games with 16 starts, and has tallied 98 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six passes defended and two forced fumbles.
He was the co-recipient (along with Kwity Paye) of Michigan's 2019 Richard Katcher Award, presented to the team's top defensive lineman. He was Michigan's 2018 Rookie of the Year on defense, and has twice been named Academic All-Big Ten (2019 and 2020).
While the junior has two seasons of eligibility left due to last season being deemed a 'free year' by the NCAA, and the fact that he saw action in just three games due to the aforementioned injury, Hutchinson is expected to make the jump to the NFL following this coming campaign. He's projected as a first-round pick by several analysts, including ESPN's Todd McShay, who had Hutchinson going No. 8 overall to the New York Giants in his early 2022 mock draft.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook