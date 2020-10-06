Many of Michigan football's players and coaches were excited to put the pads back on last Thursday for the first full-contact practice. Put sophomore defensive end Chris Hinton in that category. "I’m really excited, really amped up, just to get back to playing football, for real," Hinton told host Jon Jansen on the Inside Michigan Football radio show Monday night. "... It’s nice to put the pads on and get popping again, you know?" During the extended offseason, the Wolverines were able to have team meetings virtually, and Hinton, like others, stated that he believes that helped prepare them, mentally, for the season. "I felt like I capitalized on that point in time," Hinton said of the period in which U-M's players were not allowed on campus. "Going home, I was able to just dive into the playbook a lot, really know the playbook like the back of my hand and also dive into opposing teams’ offenses and tendencies and things like that, pre-snap indicators, things like that. "That just helped me with my confidence a lot — being able to play faster, being able to be confident in my technique. I felt more comfortable being back here and playing, so I’m excited for the season." RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Corners Emerging, A Linebacker Impressing RELATED: Tom Brady Makes History In Sunday's 5-TD, 369-Yard Performance

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore d-lineman Chris Hinton is "ready to roll." (Lon Horwedel)

He's also now doing everything at U-M for the second time, something head coach Jim Harbaugh often points to when discussing the leap a player can make from their freshman year to their sophomore campaign. Hinton is much more confident in his abilities this year, which is a plus for the Wolverines, since he's the odds on favorite to land the starting job at the three-technique. "Personally for me, it’s like night and day," Hinton explained. "This year, coming back from quarantine, I just feel so much more comfortable on the field, off the field, more confident on the field, off the field. "Just that freshman year, coming to a new area, new state, a new situation, it can take some time to adjust ... but now I feel like I’ve adjusted. So I’m ready to rock and roll."

