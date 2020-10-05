Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set several records in his club's 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday. It was his 222nd regular-season victory, the most for any player in NFL history. He also became the oldest quarterback (43) to ever throw three or more touchdown passes in back-to-back games. We have more on Brady's record-setting performance below, along with a complete update on how every former Wolverine fared in the NFL over the weekend.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 30 of his 46 passes for 369 yards with five touchdowns and one pick in Tampa Bay's 38-31 come-from-behind win against the Chargers on Sunday … Brady is completing 65.2 percent of his passes on the year for 1,122 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions … His 11 scoring tosses are the third-most in the NFL and his 1,122 passing yards check in sixth.

43-year-old Tom Brady has set the all-time NFL record as the oldest player to have 3+ pass TD in back-to-back games.



He breaks the record previously held by ... Tom Brady, who had also done so at age 41 in Weeks 4-5, 2018 🐐 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 4, 2020

Tom Brady has thrown 5 touchdowns to 5 different receivers today, the first time he's done that in a game in his career.



Brady (43) is the oldest player in NFL history to throw 5 Pass TD in a game. He surpasses Warren Moon, who did it at the age of 40 years, 342 days. pic.twitter.com/WsfJHUrEns — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 4, 2020

Congrats, @TomBrady!



We're happy to have you here 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8LARDYU5hi — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 4, 2020

Tom Brady has 11 TD passes in his first 4 games for the #Bucs, most ever in their franchise history.



He also threw 5 TDs today to 5 different receivers. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020

HISTORY FOR TB12@TomBrady now has 222 regular season wins in the NFL, the most ever for any player 👏 pic.twitter.com/1fpHdjFwKa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Saw four snaps on both offense and special teams in Baltimore's 31-17 win over Washington, marking his first appearance of the year.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had their Sunday affair against the Titans postponed to Oct. 25 … Bush has started all three clashes for 3-0 Pittsburgh and has accumulated 18 tackles, half a sack and three passes defended.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Played a season-high 34 offensive snaps off the bench in Denver's 37-28 win over the Jets on Thursday night, but did not compile any stats … Butt has appeared in all four of the 1-3 Broncos' contests in a backup role, logging two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will host the Patriots tonight at 7:05 … Charlton has seen the field in two of Kansas City's three games in a backup role, notching two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

The 3-0 Chiefs will host the 2-1 Patriots tonight at 7:05 … Clark has earned the starting nod in all three of Kansas City's outings, posting six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Returned from a hamstring injury and started at center in the Cardinals' 31-21 loss to the Panthers, playing all 57 of the club's offensive snaps … Cole has started two of Arizona's four showdowns this season, missing two with the aforementioned hamstring injury.

Not a lot of things I liked about today: but Mason Cole sticking up for his teammate gets a big praise from me, penalty or not. Love seeing the passion. — Moestradamis (@_Moestradamis) October 4, 2020

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City will face New England tonight at 7:05 … Danna has competed in all three of the Chiefs' tilts off the bench, racking up seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Darboh has spent the entirety of the season on the 3-0 Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 3-0 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

The 3-0 Packers host the 0-3 Falcons tonight at 8:50 … It is unknown if he will play after injuring his ankle in last week's win at New Orleans … Gary has started one of the three affairs he has competed in this season, recording seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

Good news, bad news: Davante Adams is back at practice but last week’s hero Allen Lazard is missing. He’ll be on the injury report.



Kenny Clark also practiced.



Rashan Gary, Josiah Deguara stretched but stayed inside.



Christian Kirksey, Marcedes Lewis joined Lazard as DNPs. pic.twitter.com/p1ZZ5jarV2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 1, 2020

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the 1-3 Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5 … He will miss the first six weeks of the 2020 season as a result.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' Sunday clash against the Titans was postponed to Oct. 25 … Gentry has been on 3-0 Pittsburgh's active roster for all three contests, but has yet to see playing time in 2020.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Earned the starting nod at right guard and played all 70 offensive snaps in Denver's 37-28 win over the Jets on Thursday night … Glasgow has started all four of the Broncos' games this year and has been on the field for every offensive snap the team has taken.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Registered a tackle and a blocked punt while solely seeing special teams action in the Colts' 19-11 win at Chicago … Glasgow has not played any defensive snaps for 3-1 Indianapolis this year, but has tallied three tackles and a blocked punt while appearing on special teams in all four of the Colts' outings.

Jordan Glasgow was drafted to make plays like that on special teams. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 4, 2020

Jordan Glasgow with the boom on special teams. He's balling. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) October 4, 2020

Jordan Glasgow doing Jordan Glasgow things 👀 — JDW (@MetaWootenPeace) October 4, 2020

It’s Jordan Glasgow, who was drafted for his special teams, on the block. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 4, 2020

Me when I see Jordan Glasgow playing football on the tv pic.twitter.com/D9m8lhYzDe — David Blaha (@d_blahahahaha96) October 4, 2020

DT Ryan Glasgow, Houston Texans

Was signed to Texans' practice squad as a free agent on Sept. 28 and has resided there ever since.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started the Eagles' 25-20 triumph at San Francisco on Sunday night, and even though he didn't total any statistics, Graham consistently put pressure on 49er quarterback C.J. Beathard as his club was attempting to mount a game-winning drive … Graham has started all four of Philadelphia's showdowns this season, accumulating eight tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss … His three sacks are tied for the ninth-most in the NFL.

Brandon Graham getting the Eagles closer to a victory @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/mDt4qMoyUI — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 5, 2020

Genard Avery and Brandon Graham blew by McGlinchey on back to back plays there. Wow. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 5, 2020

Let's see the critical FF from Cre'Von LeBlanc that turned this game permanently in the #Eagles favor.



Well-designed zone blitz with LeBlanc / Gerry coming from the 2nd level. Brandon Graham works upfield to occupy the RT & Gerry occupies the RB. LeBlanc beats the RG & gets home pic.twitter.com/w3G3m3fyzJ — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 5, 2020

I cannot believe how good the Eagles’ defensive ends were against the 49ers. Derek Barnett. Josh Sweat. Brandon Graham. Genard Avery! — Gym Shorts (@IgglesCoverage) October 5, 2020

When are we gonna talk about how disruptive Brandon Graham has been in the backfield this year — MC $werve (@yeah_its_marcus) October 5, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs host the Patriots tonight at 7:05 … Henne is the backup to starter Patrick Mahomes and has not yet seen action in 2020.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Missed Seattle's 31-23 at Miami with a back injury … Prior to the injury, Hill played in 4-0 Seattle's first two tilts and compiled 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 3-0 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in an affair this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 81 percent of the club's special teams snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, but did not log any statistics … Hudson has seen the field in all four clashes on special teams, but has yet to notch any stats or see time on defense.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Posted two tackles and a pass defended off the bench in the Raiders' 30-23 setback against the Bills … Hurst has played in all four of Las Vegas' contests (no starts) and has racked up 13 tackles, half a sack and one tackle for loss.

Against the Bills, Mo Hurst out snapped Maliek Collins 35-25 and ended the day, per PFF, with the highest overall grade coming in at an elite 90.3 🔥 — YoungCaptJackRaider (@CaptJackRaider) October 5, 2020

Mo Hurst continues to make plays in his LIMITED snaps. This is on the staff as a whole. Just questionable moves — #BounceBeatBaby (@NFLMaliik) October 4, 2020

Mo Hurst motor >>> — Taylor (@TaylorWRaiders) October 4, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

The Titans' Sunday game against the Steelers was postponed to Oct. 25 … Lewan has earned the starting nod at left tackle in all three outings for the 3-0 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started the Cowboys' 49-38 loss to the Browns, but didn't record any stats after playing just 22 defensive snaps … Lewis missed the season-opener with an ankle injury, but has started each of the past three showdowns and has registered eight tackles on the year, one pass defended and two tackles for loss.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Didn't tally any stats in the Rams' 17-9 win over the Giants after playing just two defensive snaps and 18 special teams plays … Long has seen action in all four of the Rams' tilts (no starts) but has only totaled one tackle on the year.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 2-2 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in an affair this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Did not see the field in Dallas' 49-38 shootout loss to the Browns … McKeon has appeared in two of the Cowboys' four clashes this season, but has yet to accumulate any stats.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Compiled his first two tackles of the year in Minnesota's 31-23 triumph at Houston … Metellus has played in three of the Vikings' four contests (primarily on special teams), logging two tackles.

#Vikings had some big contributors on SPTs today in Josh Metellus and Mike Boone.



Fullback CJ Ham played his part in helping lead the way for Dalvin Cook to notch his second 100+ yard rushing game of the season. #UnsungVikes #SKOL — VikingNations (@VikingNations) October 4, 2020

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Notched two tackles and half a sack off the bench in Seattle's 31-23 victory at Miami … Mone has seen playing time in all four of the 4-0 Seahawks' games (no starts), posting five tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety in the club's Sept. 27 win over Dallas.

Sack! Bryan Mone making an impact as a pass rusher once again. L.J. Collier forced Fitz to step up and Mone finished. — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 4, 2020

Bryan Mone gets Seattle's first sack of the game. L.J. Collier did a nice job applying pressure. — Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) October 4, 2020

All Bryan mone does is rush the passer — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 4, 2020

Getting sacked by Bryan Mone and Antony Rush sounds painful. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 4, 2020

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was promoted to the Raiders' active roster on Sept. 23, but did not see playing time in Las Vegas' 30-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday … Omameh was signed by the Raiders as a free agent on Sept. 19, but has not appeared in an outing this season.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

The Patriots will square off against the Chiefs tonight at 7:05 … Onwenu has started all three of the 2-1 Patriots' showdowns this season — two on the right side as an extra tackle and one at left guard.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Started the Browns' 49-38 high-scoring triumph at Dallas yesterday, but did not reel in any receptions while playing 33 offensive snaps … He did, however, average 24.3 yards on three kick returns and 13 yards on one punt return … Sunday was Peoples-Jones' first action of the year.

This is Michigan on Michigan crime here. DPJ flattening Jourdan Lewis. Have to spam my 〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️ for this one. pic.twitter.com/q8AoJTHSIh — Mike (@bluemike5577) October 5, 2020

Watch Donavan Peoples Jones... I have a saying that i have stolen from other coaches. Always tell my recievers, “No block, No rock”. If you dont block you arent in on passing plays.



DPJ realizing how to get on the field as a youngin.. block! https://t.co/YXFfyMrnb7 — Rimmy (@ChefRimmy) October 5, 2020

Career slot WR Jarvis Landry aligned in the slot on only 4 of his 26 routes yesterday as the Browns promoted Donovan Peoples-Jones and used him inside a bit. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 5, 2020

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Missed the Giants' 17-9 loss to the Rams with a low ankle sprain … Peppers has started all three tilts he has appeared in for the 0-4 Giants, recording 10 tackles, one pass defended and a 12.5-yard average on four punt returns.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Was signed to the club's practice squad on Sept. 7 and has been there ever since.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started at right guard for the first time all season in New Orleans' 35-29 triumph at Detroit, playing every offensive snap … Ruiz has appeared in three of New Orleans' four affairs at right guard (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury), having started one time.

I can't wait to look at Cesar Ruiz on the A-22 film. He looks real good right now. — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 4, 2020

Nice to see Cesar Ruiz (@_OverCees) starting at right guard for the #saints #GoBlue — Jack Scheel (@scheeltweets) October 4, 2020

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

The 3-0 Packers host the 0-3 Falcons tonight at 8:50 ET … Runyan has participated in all three of Green Bay's clashes this year (no starts), on both special teams and at right guard.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Saw just six special teams snaps and no offensive plays in Carolina's 31-21 win over the Cardinals … Schofield has played in three of the Panthers' four contests, starting the first two games at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 outing against the Chargers and taking on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

The Patriots travel to Kansas City tonight at 7:05 for a Monday Night Football battle … Uche has yet to appear in an outing this season due to an ankle injury that has forced him to miss the club's last two showdowns.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played 25 special teams snaps but only two defensive plays in Jacksonville's 33-25 loss to the Bengals, and did not register any statistics … Watson has seen the field for all four of the Jaguars' tilts and has tallied four tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Is on the injured reserve list after suffering a hamstring injury in the season-opener and is expected to be out until at least Oct. 14 … Wilson earned the starting nod in the Sept. 13 win over the Colts prior to his injury, and totaled four tackles.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

The 2-1 Patriots travel to 3-0 Kansas City tonight … Winovich has started all three affairs for New England and has accumulated 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

These stats suggest Chase Winovich has been one of the NFL's best edge rushers this season: https://t.co/v7PJdP5zAE pic.twitter.com/1xwbAAHuU3 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 29, 2020

According to ESPN Analytics, Chase Winovich ranks second among edge rushers in run stop win rate this season (behind Khalil Mack). He's also sixth in pass rush win rate.



Winovich, Mack, Brandon Graham and Joey Bosa are the only players in the top 10 in both categories. pic.twitter.com/jlF4neS4aq — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 29, 2020

Highest pass-rush win rates this season:



1. T.J. Watt - 29.3%

2. Chase Winovich - 27.5%

3. Myles Garrett - 26.5%

4. Aaron Donald - 25.5% pic.twitter.com/1UzDn7ukAq — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers