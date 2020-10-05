The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 5
Tweets of the day
Brady has acquired the launch codes 🚀 @TomBrady @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/YJO6MBwzLV— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2020
Age has no limits when you're the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XoNrYbDwno— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 4, 2020
Congrats, @TomBrady!— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 4, 2020
We're happy to have you here 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8LARDYU5hi
Buccaneers 38, Chargers 31— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 4, 2020
Tom Brady: 30-46, 369 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception
🐐 x #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/3IAahjE3vA
Michigan’s opponent on Nov. 14. https://t.co/GAVaRbOx0T— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) October 4, 2020
@SKORNACKI this final Michigan masterpiece made me cry. An honorable and amazing writer and an even better man, thanks for everything, Steve 💫〽️ https://t.co/lpi38FsXbh— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) October 4, 2020
JORDAN GLASGOW WITH THE BLOCKED PUNT! #GoBlue x #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/mr9A5voLfi— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 4, 2020
🚨 Jordan Glasgow Blocked Punt Alert! 🚨 @Colts— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 4, 2020
Big win! #Skol— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) October 4, 2020
Gotta bounce back— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) October 5, 2020
Let's take a closer look at 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘂 ⬇️#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/13lci7PnN1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 4, 2020
6-0🧹 pic.twitter.com/5CpK8ItHlt— Rod moore 🌟 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) October 4, 2020
Michigan K/P commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36) is an important part of the class. Elite at what he does. Will be a weapon for the Wolverines on special teams. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PmspC70D35— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Rising 2022 ATH Tyrell Henry played QB, WR, DB and even handled placekicking duties in Roseville's blowout win over Tower. The Michigan target is super versatile. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JLVXD82Iog— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Long day and more work to do but a good start for Giuliana in her first ever softball tournament...2 innings, 6 strikeouts, no hits (4 walks👎)...3-0 count on this at bat@Gold_Fastpitch #StrikesFirstStrikesHardNoMercy😉 pic.twitter.com/akzYgA8kKU— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) October 4, 2020
Check out the complete highlights from our Friday Night Lights scrimmage!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/fr0b3cAcIU— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Brown and Warinner Have Been Revealing who U-M's top Practice Performers Have Been
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: What George Rooks Delay Means for Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Now Cleared, Jalen Mayfield Ready to Dominate
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Road Notebook: Thoughts on Michigan Recruits From Dayton/Detroit Swing
• Michigan Alumni Association: A Gateway to the History of U-M
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook