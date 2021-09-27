Michigan football’s defense has played relatively well through four games, though the second half against Rutgers was a bit of a nightmare. The Wolverines lost momentum and nearly lost the game before stiffening late and keeping the Scarlet Knights out of the end zone. New coordinator Mike Macdonald’s group is 58th nationally in run defense — just okay, allowing 133.5 yards per game — and 24th in pass defense (174.5). It ranks fourth in scoring defense, though, allowing only 11.8 points per contest. The interior line has been better than expected, one of the reasons for the improved numbers. “It’s really been good. Donovan Jeter, Chris Hinton are stacking really good games on top of each other,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “Jess Speight’s coming in giving some good time; Mazi Smith. Those guys are holding in there well, and they’ll be really challenged this week.” RELATED MONDAY MUSINGS - Early Michigan vs. Wisconsin Thoughts RELATED: Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down Win Over Rutgers RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers

The entire defense looked lost at times in the second half at Rutgers, for one reason in particular. Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross went down with an injury after a dominant first half, and the young linebackers struggled at times without his leadership.

They made a few plays, but the read options and fits were a bit off without No. 12 in the game. “I thought that was a real challenge, but they acquitted themselves pretty darn good, really all three — Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green and Kalel Mullings,” Harbaugh said. “But the other factor is not having Ross out there helping them making calls, helping them align, giving reminders and tips. “There was quite a bit that was lost without Josh being out there from a physical standpoint, but also coaching that other inside linebacker up on the field.” Colson has been dominant at times, and Hill-Green made some big plays late. Mullings, playing with a cast after offseason surgery on his arm, has been decent, but Ross is the catalyst there. He’s probable for the game at Wisconsin after suffering a stinger and wanted to go back in last week.