Analysts have been in agreement on Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner, who declared for the NBA Draft last week, in that he's a first-round pick in July, but there has been plenty of variance when it comes to where in the first frame he'll go. Some in recent projections have had Wagner as high as No. 9 overall, others all the way down at No. 21. But with the release of Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's latest two-round mock, Wagner has received his highest projection yet at No. 7 overall to the Golden State Warriors. Wasserman has Wagner as the third wing player off the board. It's important to note that Wasserman simulated the draft lottery results using Tankathon, and that some of his projections are based on which team picks where and what needs they have.

Michigan Wolverirnes basketball wing Franz Wagner dominated Florida State's Scottie Barnes in the Sweet 16. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

At 6-foot-9 — and possibly even taller, with the rumor being that he's closer to 6-11 — Wagner has guard skills, with the Wolverines making him the ball-handler on 23 percent of the team's pick-and-roll plays last season. He uses his height to his advantage, being able to see over the defense and find open teammates, which helped him post three assists per game on the year to go along with his 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. And his defense might even be the best aspect of his game, with the German having checked in third nationally in defensive box plus/minus in 2020-21. He also averaged 1.25 assists and nearly one block per contest.

