Michigan's Own Isaiah Livers Excited To 'Stay Home,' Help 'Restore Detroit'
Isaiah Livers was the state of Michigan's Mr. Basketball in 2017, a University of Michigan standout from 2017-21, and now a Detroit Piston.
The Kalamazoo, Mich., native isn't the crown jewel of The Pistons' 2021 draft class — that's Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick — but the organization sought out Livers in the pre-draft process, decided he was a good fit and ultimately pulled the trigger at No. 42 overall.
Why was the right guy?
Livers, despite currently being in the process of returning from a foot injury, was a high-level college player for four years, and can provide exceptional three-point shooting, great instincts and good team defense.
He's also known as a high-character individual, something the Pistons recognized right away when speaking to him throughout the last several months. It also didn't hurt that John Beilein, the man who recruited Livers to Michigan, is now a special advisor for player development with the organization.
"We have high-character, talented men," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said at Friday's press conference to introduce the draft class. "It started last year, and it's continuing this year.
RELATED: Michigan Is An Elite Developer Of NBA Talent, And There's No End In Sight
RELATED: Detroit Pistons Select Michigan's Isaiah Livers At No. 42 In NBA Draft
"To give you an example — Isaiah came in to visit, and my son was in there. My son was peeping in, watching us talk. And I'm interviewing Isaiah about his family and where he's from, playing at the University of Michigan. My son wrote a note and slid it under the door. It said, 'Dad, we've got to recruit him. He's a nice guy.
"He didn't care about playing or anything like that; kids are honest. And that's what we have here — four young men that fit the mold of a Detroit Piston."
An in-state player, Livers was a fan favorite throughout his time in Ann Arbor, and that will likely continue in Detroit. Not only did the Pistons — and at least a faction of its fan base — want Livers, he wanted them.
"I'm just happy to be home," Livers said. "I played down the street at Michigan, and once I knew the Pistons were on the clock at 42, me and my dad and my mom, we were like, 'Let's stay home. Why not?'
"What Casey and [general manager Troy] Weaver have got going on over here is something I want to be a part of because there's about to be some talent.
"They use the word 'restore.' When I was in my interview, I was like, 'restore — I like that better than 'rebuild' as well.'
"Restore Detroit, get it back to where it's supposed to be ... I'm excited to be here."
Livers and the rising Pistons are going to have the chance to do just that in the coming years, and there's finally belief around the city that this is the group to do it. Owner Tom Gores says it's the most confident he's felt in the franchise in 10 years at the helm.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook