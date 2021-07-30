Michigan's Own Isaiah Livers Excited To 'Stay Home,' Help 'Restore Detroit'

Isaiah Livers was the state of Michigan's Mr. Basketball in 2017, a University of Michigan standout from 2017-21, and now a Detroit Piston. The Kalamazoo, Mich., native isn't the crown jewel of The Pistons' 2021 draft class — that's Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick — but the organization sought out Livers in the pre-draft process, decided he was a good fit and ultimately pulled the trigger at No. 42 overall. Why was the right guy? Livers, despite currently being in the process of returning from a foot injury, was a high-level college player for four years, and can provide exceptional three-point shooting, great instincts and good team defense. He's also known as a high-character individual, something the Pistons recognized right away when speaking to him throughout the last several months. It also didn't hurt that John Beilein, the man who recruited Livers to Michigan, is now a special advisor for player development with the organization. "We have high-character, talented men," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said at Friday's press conference to introduce the draft class. "It started last year, and it's continuing this year. RELATED: Michigan Is An Elite Developer Of NBA Talent, And There's No End In Sight RELATED: Detroit Pistons Select Michigan's Isaiah Livers At No. 42 In NBA Draft

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers was taken by the Detroit Pistons at No. 42 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. (AP Images)

"To give you an example — Isaiah came in to visit, and my son was in there. My son was peeping in, watching us talk. And I'm interviewing Isaiah about his family and where he's from, playing at the University of Michigan. My son wrote a note and slid it under the door. It said, 'Dad, we've got to recruit him. He's a nice guy. "He didn't care about playing or anything like that; kids are honest. And that's what we have here — four young men that fit the mold of a Detroit Piston."

