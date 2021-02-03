Michigan Wolverines football had an eventful late signing day Wednesday, and that has pushed its 2021 recruiting haul into the top 10 nationally.

The Maize and Blue were able to officially add three members of its 2021 recruiting class in Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, Rivals250 Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive lineman George Rooks and three-star Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah. Rooks pulled the trigger and committed to the Wolverines Jan. 27.

Benny, who is now Michigan's seventh-highest rated commit, flipped from Michigan State, after not signing during the early period despite being a Spartan pledge since November. He is ranked as the No. 98 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com, the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan and the ninth-best defensive tackle nationally.

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua, co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, new wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, new running backs coach Mike Hart and head coach Jim Harbaugh went all in on landing Benny, and their efforts paid off.

It was similar with Rooks, who was primarily recruited by Nua and Moore, with Macdonald also being involved after taking over the defense in early January. He ranks as the No. 227 overall player and the fifth-best strong-side defensive end in the country, according to Rivals.com's rankings. The Wolverines' main competition in the race for Rooks was in-division foe Penn State.

