Wagner in particular has been on an offensive tear as of late, scoring an identical 21 points in Thursday night’s blowout of Iowa and 20 in the Feb. 18 victory over Rutgers at Crisler Center.

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team continued its winning ways this afternoon, picking up an impressive 73-57 triumph at Indiana. Balance has been the name of the game for the Maize and Blue’s offensive attack this year, with four scorers pouring in at least 13 points at Assembly Hall — sophomore guard Franz Wagner with 21, senior forward Isaiah Livers with 16, fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith with 14 and freshman center Hunter Dickinson with 13.

Efficiency has also been on full display for Wagner, with the 6-9 guard hitting 17 of his last 25 shots over Michigan’s last three games.

“Yeah,” Wagner admitted this afternoon when asked if he’s playing his best offensive ball of the year. “I’m trying not to overdo it, and that’s what I kind of did to start the season. It’s about finding the balance of when to make a play and when to make one for someone else.

“No one cares who scores the points on this team, and you can see the results when we play that way. Aggressiveness is the key word [for my offensive play lately]. I was just trying to make the right play today and I saw some lanes that were open and attempted to drive it.

“If you do your job, good things will happen. I’m very confident and that’s how our offense works. Everyone has to be confident in their shot and make the right plays, and that’s how we play.”

Michigan’s offense was especially effective in the second half today, connecting on 50 percent of its attempts after only making 40.7 percent in the game’s first 20 minutes.

“Taking care of the ball was the main priority,” Livers revealed in the postgame when asked about some of the adjustments Juwan Howard made at halftime. “Some guys passed up open shots they don’t normally, me personally.

“We came back in the second half and got back to Michigan basketball — swinging the ball and shooting our shots, and that goes back to the culture and how we play for one another.

“Trust is one of our core values and we trust one another, and that was the main adjustment we made at halftime.”

Michigan had very little time to prepare for today’s noon game, with the club taking down Iowa Thursday night and then undergoing a travel day yesterday. The less-than-ideal quick turnaround (which every team in the country goes through) nevertheless didn’t faze the Maize and Blue whatsoever.