Michigan staves off upset attempt by Iowa State to advance in March Madness

The Michigan women's program appeared to be on the brink in the second half of its NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State but a career performance from Jordan Hobbs saved the day and prevented the upset bid.

Hobbs and Cyclones star Audi Crooks went back and forth in the affair, both finishing the game with 28 points but it was the Wolverines who made baskets when it counted to secure an 80-74 victory to advance to the second round of March Madness.

The Cyclones appeared poised to start running away with the game in the second half but the Wolverines' three-point shooting kept them in the game as the Wolverines chipped away at a double-digit deficit to get it three heading into the fourth quarter.

From there, the Wolverines utilized a 27-18 fourth quarter to secure a too-close-for-comfort victory.

Hobbs lead the way for the Wolverines scoring 28 points and 6 rebounds and shooting 5-10 from three during the game.

On top of Hobbs' career night, star freshmen Olivia Olson and Syla Swords added 16 and 11 points respectively.