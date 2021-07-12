Michigan Surges Into Top 10 Of 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

Michigan moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail outside linebacker Micah Pollard. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others. His strong relationships with linebackers coach George Helow and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald — and a great Zoom call with many of the staff members last week — helped seal the deal. RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Micah Pollard Means For Michigan RELATED: Michigan Notches Commitment From Florida OLB Micah Pollard

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 69 percent of his games in six seasons at U-M. (Lon Horwedel)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan ranked 11th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings before the addition of Pollard but surged all the way up to No. 8 after his pledge, passing Georgia and Boston College in the process. Michigan has landed nine commitments in the last two weeks and still has a long ways to go until the end of the cycle. Because Pollard is rated as a three-star recruit with a 5.7 rating, he gives Michigan 90 points in the team recruiting rankings and brings the Wolverines' total up to 1,544. The Wolverines are within striking distance of moving up even further, as No. 7 Oregon is only six points away. No. 6 Oklahoma has just 82 points on the Maize and Blue.

2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings