Michigan Surges Into Top 10 Of 2022 National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail outside linebacker Micah Pollard.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder committed to Michigan over offers from Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others. His strong relationships with linebackers coach George Helow and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald — and a great Zoom call with many of the staff members last week — helped seal the deal.
Michigan ranked 11th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings before the addition of Pollard but surged all the way up to No. 8 after his pledge, passing Georgia and Boston College in the process. Michigan has landed nine commitments in the last two weeks and still has a long ways to go until the end of the cycle.
Because Pollard is rated as a three-star recruit with a 5.7 rating, he gives Michigan 90 points in the team recruiting rankings and brings the Wolverines' total up to 1,544.
The Wolverines are within striking distance of moving up even further, as No. 7 Oregon is only six points away. No. 6 Oklahoma has just 82 points on the Maize and Blue.
The 16th member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Pollard joins Grosse Point (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, La Grange Park (Ill.) four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris, Tampa (Fla.) Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star cornerback Myles Pollard, Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio, Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Monument (Colo.), Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond three-star running back CJ Stokes, River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein, Apple Valley (Calif.) High three-star quarterback Jayden Denegal, Lawandale (Calif.), Leuzinger three-star defensive end Kevonte Henry, three-star Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffe offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti, Gooding (Idaho) High three-star tight end Colston Loveland and Belleville (Mich.) High two-star linebacker Aaron Alexander.
Michigan is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team in the national recruiting rankings, behind only division rivals Ohio State (1) and Penn State (2).
2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
1. Ohio State (1)
2. Penn State (2)
3. Michigan (8)
4. Rutgers (17)
5. Indiana (21)
6. Michigan State (26)
7. Northwestern (27)
8. Purdue (33)
9. Minnesota (28)
10. Wisconsin (39)
11. Illinois (t-40)
11. Maryland (t-40)
13. Iowa (61)
14. Nebraska (66)
