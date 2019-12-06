The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took down Iowa tonight in the Big Ten opener, 103-91.

Junior guard Eli Brooks got the Wolverines on the board first tonight, nailing a corner three at 18:10 to give Michigan a 3-2 lead.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers then drained a triple at 17:28 to make it 8-6 U-M, and the fast pace the two clubs were playing at were a sign of things to come.

Iowa junior center Luka Garza got off to a hot start as well, converting an easy basket from under the hoop at 16:13 to give the Hawkeyes a 10-8 edge.

That's where the score stood at the under-16 timeout.

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson's signature hook shot in transition put his club up 14-12 with 14:32 to go in the half, even though Garza had 10 of Iowa's 12 points at that juncture.

Two points from the charity stripe for freshman guard Franz Wagner put Michigan up 18-13 at 13:18, and the edge was stretched to eight (21-13) with a three in transition from Simpson at 12:32.

A 6-0 Hawkeye run was ended when redshirt junior center Austin Davis connected on a layup under the hoop to give Michigan a 23-19 advantage with 10:52 to go in the half.

Wagner connected on two free throws to extend the lead 27-21 at 10:05, and the 6-8 freshman was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe at that point.

The Maize and Blue were up 31-23 at the under-8 timeout, and were shooting a hot 55 percent offensively. Wagner, meanwhile, led the club in scoring at that juncture with eight points.

Davis was called for his second foul on a controversial call with 5:44 remaining, giving both he and senior center Jon Teske two, and igniting the Crisler crowd in the process.

A corner triple from sophomore forward Brandon Johns at 5:26 to make it 38-29 only erupted the crowd more, and gave the Wolverines their biggest lead up to that point.

Johns' hot streak continued when he drained a corner three-pointer that put U-M up 43-33 with 3:46 left in the half.

Garza and the Hawkeyes quickly cut it to 43-38, though, with the junior center having scored 27 of Iowa's 38 points (71 percent).

Michigan closed out the half on a 7-0 run, capping it off with a three from Livers with just 38 seconds left, giving the Wolverines a 50-38 edge at the break.

The Maize and Blue shot a cool 55 percent for the half, including a 6-of-13 mark (46 percent) from behind the arc.