No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) is set to host No. 9 Iowa (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten) Thursday night in Ann Arbor. The Maize and Blue are winners of their last five games, including road triumphs at No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 4 Ohio State, with Rutgers sandwiched in between. On the flip side of the coin, Iowa has won its last four after losing four of its previous five. The Hawkeyes have the nation's No.1 offense, according to Kenpom, and the No. 75 defense (ninth in the Big Ten). While many focus on the Hawkeyes' ability to score (86.4 points per game), they've been buckling down on the defensive end during this win streak. The Hawkeyes use zone defense on 45 percent of half-court possessions, per Synergy, and like to keep offenses guessing, but they've gone to more man-to-man over recent games. Over the last four contests (against Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Penn State), the Hawkeyes are giving up just 63.5 points per game, which is down almost 10 points from its season average of 72.8. Additionally, over that stretch Iowa is has been the second-most efficient defensive team in the league, according to T-Rank. With that said, none of its last four opponents have been Michigan, which leads the Big Ten in offensive field goal percentage (50.2) and field goal percentage allowed (38.5), and is the most efficient defensive team in the conference, per Kenpom's ratings. Like Michigan, Iowa's balance on offense is what hurts opposing defenses. Senior big man Luka Garza is the favorite to win national player of the year honors, and he can shoot it from the outside and bang on the block, leading the nation in scoring with 24.7 points per game. He has shooters around him, with sophomore guard CJ Fredrick hitting 50.8 percent of his shots from three (seventh nationally) and junior guard Joe Wieskamp connecting on 49.6 percent of his long range looks (12th). The Hawkeyes are nailing a Big Ten best 42 percent of their shots from deep during league play. Michigan ranks fifth in the nation in offensive efficiency, and has proven it can score with other elite offenses, with its 92-point output in a win over the Buckeyes Sunday being the most recent, and best, example. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson is leading the Maize and Blue in scoring, and his matchup with his friend Garza is certainly one to watch. Below is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game, including notes on every significant player, key statistics, a Q&A with Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report and more.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers has played against Iowa's Luka Garza the last four years. (AP Images)

Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch / Stream, More

Date: Thursday, Feb. 25 Time: 7:00 p.m. Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Channel: ESPN On The Call: Dan Shulman (play-by-play) & Dick Vitale (analyst) Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM) On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst) Line: Michigan -5.5 Over/Under: 156.5 KenPom Prediction: Michigan 80, Iowa 78 Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 83, Iowa 76 (over 156.5)

Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup

#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 8.6 points and a Big Ten-best 5.4 assists per game, while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from deep (22nd in the country). #55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Posting nine points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest ... Shoots 41.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from long range ... Is considered Michigan's best on-ball defender. #21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and three assists per game, while shooting 51 percent from the floor ... Shooting the three at 36.4 percent for the season. #2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Second on the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game ... Also adds 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, while shooting 47.7 percent overall and 42.9 percent from three. #1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Leads the team in scoring with 15 points per game, and adds 7.8 rebounds (leads the squad) per night, while shooting 63.9 percent from the field. Key Bench Players #15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game off the bench in 20 minutes ... Is connecting on 48.2 percent of his overall looks and 41 percent of his attempts from deep. #23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest and is shooting 60 percent from the field. 55 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Averaging six points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 11.9 minutes of work ... Shooting 71.1 percent from the field.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Lineup

#3 - Fifth-year senior point guard Jordan Bohannon (6-1, 175) — Averaging 9.6 points and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 38 percent from the field and the three-point line. #5 - Redshirt sophomore guard CJ Fredrick (6-3, 195) — Posting 8.5 points, 2.4 assists and 1.1 rebound per outing ... Shooting 49 percent from the field and 51 percent from long range (seventh in the nation). #10 - Junior guard Joe Weiskamp (6-6, 212) — Second on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game, while adding 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night ... His 49.6 percent three-point shooting percentage ranks 12th in the country. #30 - Redshirt junior forward Connor McCaffrey (6-5, 205) — Notching 3.7 points, three rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, while shooting 39 percent overall and 33 percent from long range. #55 - Senior center Luka Garza (6-11, 265) — Leads the nation in scoring with 24.7 points per game, while adding 8.5 rebounds per contest ... Shoots 56 percent overall and 44 percent from beyond the arc ... Scored 44 and 33 points in the two meetings against Michigan last season, and was fouled a total of 23 times. Key Bench Players #2 - Redshirt sophomore forward Jack Nunge (6-11, 245) — Plays alongside Garza at the four at times and spells him at the five ... Scores 7.5 points and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game ... Connects on 45 percent of his overall shots and 30 percent of his looks from deep. #15 - Freshman forward Keegan Murray (6-8, 215) — Has been the team's primary power forward over the last four games despite coming off the bench ... Averaging 6.9 points and five rebounds per game ... Shooting 53 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. #1 - Sophomore guard Joe Toussaint (6-0, 190) — Averaging 3.9 points and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field ... Has only shot nine attempts from deep this year, making two.

Team Statistics Category Michigan Iowa PPG 79.2 86.4 Opp. PPG 66.2 72.8 FG% 50.2 48.0 Opp. FG% 38.5 41.0 3FG% 38.7 40.0 Opp. 3FG% 33.1 35.0 Turnovers per game 12.1 9.7

Kenpom Adjusted Efficiency Ratings Category Michigan Iowa Overall 3rd 4th Offense 6th 1st Defense 12th 75th Tempo 218th 105th

Q&A With Tom Kakert Of Hawkeye Report