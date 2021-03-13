Michigan Wolverines basketball beat the Maryland Terrapins, 79-66, in the quarterfinals to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for a rematch with Ohio State, who took down Purdue in overtime Thursday, 87-78. Michigan and Ohio State played just once this season, in Columbus, with the Wolverines prevailing 92-87 in a thrilling game. The winner of this one will move on to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Wolverines have played in the event's title game three-straight times, winning two (2017 and 2018). Below is everything you need to know, including analysis on the matchup, a breakdown of each time's lineup, a Q&A with Marcus Horton of Buckeye Grove and more.

The Matchup

Ohio State — like Michigan — has one of the country's top offenses, which ranks fourth nationally in efficiency (Michigan's ranks fifth). The Buckeyes score 1.226 points per possession, and do it primarily by playing small ball with sophomore forward E.J. Liddell (6-7, 240) playing center. The Wolverines just faced Maryland, which runs a similar offense that is predicated on having five capable shooters on the floor. The Wolverines went heavy on zone defense, running it 50 percent of the time against the Terrapins, despite only employing that look 6.7 percent of the time for the season (they ran it 10.3 percent of defensive possessions against OSU the first time around). The goal head coach Juwan Howard is trying to accomplish is keeping freshman center Hunter Dickinson, a 7-footer, down low and relying on his more mobile players to guard the guys on the outside. Expect more zone from Michigan in this one. The Maize and Blue allowed Maryland to shoot some open three-point jumpers in the quarterfinals, but the Terps weren't able to cash in (8-of-26 from deep for the game). RELATED: Five Takeaways From Michigan's Big Ten Tournament Win Over Maryland RELATED: Bad Blood Boils Over In Michigan Wolverines Basketball Win Over Maryland

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner scored 16 points in U-M's win Thursday over Maryland. (AP Images)

This is very much a matchup of mismatches. In the first meeting, while Dickinson struggled to guard Liddell on the outside, he overpowered and overwhelmed the undersized Buckeyes down low, especially in the second half, when he scored 16 of his 22 points for the game. The same thing happened with Ohio State against Purdue yesterday, with big man Trevion Williams having success in the post-up game and scoring 26 points in his team's loss. Additionally, the Wolverines' smaller guards had a tough time guarding the taller Duane Washington Jr., who stands 6-3 and exploded for 30 points in the game. Ohio State's defense ranks 78th nationally in efficiency and 10th in the Big Ten, and Michigan was able to take advantage of that in Columbus by scoring dropping 92 and scoring 1.37 points per possession. Timely stops and offensive rebounds also helped. Another storyline to watch surrounds injuries. OSU senior forward Kyle Young, who left yesterday's game after taking an elbow to the face. He went through concussion protocol, and his status is uncertain for this game. Michigan senior forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress fracture to his right foot. That will test the Wolverines' depth not just today but moving forward into the rest of the postseason..

Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Time, Betting Line, How To Watch, More

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.) Channel: CBS (Stream: CBS All Access) On The Call: Jim Nantz (p-by-p), Bill Raftery & Grant Hill (analyst) & Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM) On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst) Line: Michigan -6.5 Over/Under: 144.5 KenPom Prediction: Michigan 76, Ohio State 72 Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Ohio State 79, Michigan 74

Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup