Michigan Wolverines Appear On Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
The 2022 NFL Draft is several months away, but the college football season is the best way for scouts and draft analysts to evaluate prospects. After observing four weeks of the season, ESPN.com analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his top 25 prospects list and position rankings, with three Wolverines making an appearance.
First, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has made his intentions clear that he will enter the draft following the 2021 campaign, was tabbed as the fifth-best overall prospect. Hutchinson is off to a hot start and sets the tone for the Wolverines' new-look defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has transitioned the 6-6, 265-pounder to a stand-up edge rusher.
RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Wisconsin With A Badger Insider
RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin
"In the preseason, I led off my write-up on the Michigan edge rusher with "I think Hutchinson could have a big year,'" Kiper wrote. "Well, that's what he's doing. He has 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in four games, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. He looks outstanding so far.
"Hutchinson played only 144 defensive snaps last season before he injured his leg against Indiana and had to have surgery, and the Michigan defense cratered after he was hurt. He was outstanding as a sophomore in 2019, putting up 4.5 sacks and creating havoc in the backfield (10.5 total tackles for loss)."
He is the second-highest rated edge defender, behind Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 1 overall prospect. The only other players to be listed above Hutchinson are Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 2), LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3) and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.
He wasn't the only Wolverine who garnered mention, with redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber checking in as the 10th-best offensive tackle and sophomore safety Daxton Hill slotting seventh among his position group.
Hill has registered 18 tackles, including 1.5 stops for loss, two quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. Stueber has graded out as the Wolverines' top offensive lineman, according to PFF, with an overall grade of 80.0, a pass-blocking mark of 84.3 and a run-blocking rating of 74.3.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook