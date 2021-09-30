Michigan Wolverines Appear On Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

The 2022 NFL Draft is several months away, but the college football season is the best way for scouts and draft analysts to evaluate prospects. After observing four weeks of the season, ESPN.com analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his top 25 prospects list and position rankings, with three Wolverines making an appearance. First, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has made his intentions clear that he will enter the draft following the 2021 campaign, was tabbed as the fifth-best overall prospect. Hutchinson is off to a hot start and sets the tone for the Wolverines' new-look defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has transitioned the 6-6, 265-pounder to a stand-up edge rusher. RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Wisconsin With A Badger Insider RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill has started 13 career games. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"In the preseason, I led off my write-up on the Michigan edge rusher with "I think Hutchinson could have a big year,'" Kiper wrote. "Well, that's what he's doing. He has 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in four games, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. He looks outstanding so far. "Hutchinson played only 144 defensive snaps last season before he injured his leg against Indiana and had to have surgery, and the Michigan defense cratered after he was hurt. He was outstanding as a sophomore in 2019, putting up 4.5 sacks and creating havoc in the backfield (10.5 total tackles for loss)." He is the second-highest rated edge defender, behind Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 1 overall prospect. The only other players to be listed above Hutchinson are Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 2), LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3) and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.