TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Audio: Balas Talks Hockey, Hoops & Football On Huge

Michigan Wolverines Audio: Balas Talks Hockey, Hoops & Football On Huge
Chris Balas talks Michigan hockeys shocking DQ from the NCAA Tourney due to COVID, hoops' game with FSU & football.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Seven Of Michigan's Pro Prospects Talk Draft Process, More
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Several Michigan Spring Football Tidbits
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook